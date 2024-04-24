The Plucky Squire Is Still On Schedule For A 2024 Release

There are certainly some indie games that capture your immediate attention from the aesthetics alone. That’s at least the case for me when I first saw The Plucky Squire. It’s an upcoming action-adventure platform game that I’m sure quite a few of you have already taken notice of. Developed by All Possible Futures, the game was initially set to release last year, but that didn’t happen.

If you don’t recall, Devovler Digital, who is publishing this game, revealed in August of last year that five games in particular were going to get pushed back. The Plucky Squire just happened to be one of those five games. While there’s no doubt that this might have disappointed some fans, it’s all to ensure the games are ready for the public.

Since the announcement of the delay, we have been sitting in the dark regarding when exactly The Plucky Squire would launch into the marketplace. Fortunately, thanks to a spokesperson statement, All Possible Futures is still anticipating its debut title landing in the market before 2024 officially wraps. So, at the very least, it looks like we won’t have to see this game end up being pushed into 2025, or at least that is the consensus right now.

This single player game is still being worked on and we’re uncertain just when we’ll get another look at the gameplay. If you haven’t already checked out this title, The Plucky Squire is a mashup offering both 2D and 3D gameplay. In this story, we follow a hero named Jot, who lives humbly in his storybook. However, that soon changes when the villain of the story, Humgrump, manages to kick Jot straight out of his 2D storybook world into the real 3D world.

Players will be working through a series of puzzles and challenges as they fight their way back into the storybook world and stop the evil Humgrump. As mentioned this is the debut title for All Possible Futures, but the team comprises of developer veterans. For instance, we know that this team consists of James Turner, formerly of Game Freak, along with Jonathan Biddle, the creative director of The Swords of Ditto.

While we wait for the official release date to be announced, we do know that The Plucky Squire will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer below.