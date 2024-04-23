Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide – Hreidmar Boss Guide

Here's what you need to know!

A returning face makes its return in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide DLC as one of the game’s earliest bosses comes to fight again with a few new tricks. Hreidmar is the same dragon species as Fafnir of the North and the Notorious Mark Agni that you encountered in the main campaign of Final Fantasy 16.

This new variant shares many of the same basic moves as its predecessors by does come equipped with several special attacks completely unique to this battle. For those who need tips on how to overcome this beast, we have you covered. This guide will show players how to defeat the Hreidmar boss fight in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.

How to Beat the Hreidmar Boss

What to equip:

For this battle, I suggest bringing in Eikons that allow you to move and dodge quickly to avoid his spinning attacks and the poison he puts down in the second phase. Good Eikons for this are Shiva’s Cold Step and the double dodge from Leviathan’s Serpent’s Cry. Also, have moves like Garuda’s Gauge and Aerial Blast or Shiva’s Diamond Dust to cut through Hreidmar’s stagger bar.

The rest of your ability slots should be filled with moves that do massive damage so that you can unleash all of these moves onto Hreidmar when it becomes staggered. These powerful moves include Bahamut’s Gigaflare, Odin’s Zantetsuken, Ramuh’s Judgment Bolt, and Leviathan’s Tsunami.

Battle Tips:

When you stand in front of Hreidmar, he has a few basic moves where he will chop and swipe at you. These are easy to avoid so just dodge or use Shiva to avoid these moves. If you stand at the side of the enemy, he will stomp down to his side and will roll to try and crush you. You will need to keep an eye out for his Rampage attack, which is where he stands up on his back legs and slams down multiple times.

Hreidmar will eventually use the move Outbreak, where he will develop spores on his back. He will unlock a few new moves that leave toxic puddles on the ground. These moves include a slam move where the boss will curl into a ball and try to crush you, leaving toxic puddles wherever they land. They also have Toxic Spin, where the boss will roll around the area, leaving behind toxic spots everywhere it goes.

Use the Cold Step or the double dodge while Serpent’s Cry is active to help avoid these attacks and stay away from the toxic spots that are left behind. You can also use the Serpent’s Cry projectiles while the boss is rolling around the arena to make sure you keep doing damage while you aren’t able to get close to them.

In its final phase, Hreidmar will get two more moves. Toxic Spout is a field of bubbles that will slowly travel across the arena and will do damage if they touch you. Toxic Vomit is a beam shot from the Hreidmar’s mouth which swipes horizontally across the battle arena.