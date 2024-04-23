Fortnite Leak Shows New Thor Ragnarok Skins

Fortnite has just received its new update today, and there are many more rumors going around about what might be coming to the game after a possible leak of its year roadmap were shared online. However, it confused many people included well-known leakers to where they didn’t know for sure if it was real or not.

@HYPEX, who is a well-known leaker on Twitter shared that there are supposed to be new Thor Ragnarok skins coming to Fortnite and shares a photo featuring Hulk and Hela, as well as some of the weapons used in the movie as well. Marvel makes feature appearances every so often in the Fortnite world, some skins coming back or more being added.

While this tweet doesn’t confirm that these skins are coming to the game, this leaker normally isn’t wrong, so hopefully in the near future we will see these skins made available in the game. The roadmap which was teased didn’t show these skins on it, but it did show a lot of other things that are coming to the game, such as Billy Eilish and other content.

There are already many skins from Marvel in the game, but many haven’t came back for a while and it is finally time for one of the underrated Thor movies to finally get some spotlight and get some love. These skins could be in the store within a few weeks if they actually are true.

Fortnite is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.