Ambrosia is Clive’s trusted Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16 and is as much of a party member as any other ally that accompanies you throughout the game’s journey. As you sail to the new region of Mysidia in The Rising Tide DLC, it would seem that Clive is forced to leave his feathered friend behind, but there is a way to get Ambrosia into the hidden region.
All it takes is progressing the story just a little bit and then completing a specific sidequest. This guide will show you how to unlock Ambrosia the Chocobo and summon her to Mysidia in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.
How to Unlock Your Chocobo in Mysidia
- After traveling to the Surge and meeting Leviathan’s Dominant for the first time, you will return to the village of Haven. After completing the cutscene with Shula, a few sidequests will appear. The “Bird of Passage” quest is one of these quests.
- You will know which NPC will start this quest thanks to the “+” above the quest giver’s head, meaning that the mission will unlock something upon completion. Talk to Manda, a girl working in the village’s Chocobo stables. After Clive brings up Ambrosia’s white feathers, she will say that she wants to see it and that her father can ferry her to Mysidia.
- Talk to Manda’s Father at the Haven Item Store and he will say he can sail Ambrosia to Mysidia if you get Mimett Gourd for the bird. You can find this item by traveling to Martha’s Rest in Rosaria and talking to Rowan.
- After you talk to Rowan, travel to the Royal Meadows and go to the same place you met Shula the first time to find Manda’s Father. Give him the Mimett Gourd. A cutscene will play, the quest will finish, and you can now call Ambrosia while exploring Mysidia.