Ambrosia is Clive’s trusted Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16 and is as much of a party member as any other ally that accompanies you throughout the game’s journey. As you sail to the new region of Mysidia in The Rising Tide DLC, it would seem that Clive is forced to leave his feathered friend behind, but there is a way to get Ambrosia into the hidden region.

All it takes is progressing the story just a little bit and then completing a specific sidequest. This guide will show you how to unlock Ambrosia the Chocobo and summon her to Mysidia in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.

How to Unlock Your Chocobo in Mysidia