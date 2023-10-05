PEGI rating appears for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

A new PEGI rating has appeared for what looks like a special edition of Cyberpunk 2077.

As reported by GameRant, PEGI has provided a rating of 18 to a title named Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, for Xbox Series X|S. The rating also notes that the game has mature content, including violence, bad language, and sex.

Our source GameRant speculates that it may be too early for CD Projekt RED to release an Ultimate Edition for their game. Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC Phantom Liberty had just released last month. Logically speaking, gamers who already bought the game and also picked up the DLC, would not feel happy if they were suddenly prodded to buy a collector’s edition of the game.

But this version of the game doesn’t seem to be about reselling the game over and over to loyal fans. On the contrary, this release may be a reaction to the past few years, where CD Projekt RED had to live down the indignity of failing to deliver with their initial release of Cyberpunk 2077.

That botched launch led to Sony delisting the game and processing refunds to every PlayStation owner who bought a digital copy of the game on that platform. CD Projekt RED was forced to redeem this title, through years of poor press coverage and a fractured relationship with its own fans.

Phantom Liberty picked up a lot of great reviews, reflecting that CD Projekt RED really did put the work in to fix their game, and their efforts really bore fruit. The company had also made so many changes to the base game within those years, so that it could better match what the company had promised so loftily in the game’s initial marketing.

So this Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is for the fans who returned and refunded their copies of the original game. This is CD Projekt RED’s attempt to win those fans back, by clearly communicating that they had changed the game, and that it would be worth it for most of their consumers to buy it and give it a try again.

As for the limited console listing, we can’t really say that confirms that this Ultimate Edition is only for Xbox. To be honest, it would be believable if CD Projekt RED signed such an exclusivity deal. In particular, this special edition would be a perfect addition to Game Pass, to sell to those subscribers that they are getting an all new version of the game.