Players Believe New Animal Crossing Should Have Painting

Animal Crossing has been making bank in the Nintendo franchise for a while now, bringing many games across GameCube, 3DS, Nintendo Switch, and more to players all over. However, the recent title Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently quit receiving updates and is now being late alone by the developers, so now players are asking questions about what will be in the next Animal Crossing game.

With a new Nintendo Switch console on the way, we all know a new Animal Crossing is underway, too, but we just don’t know exactly what it will be like quite yet. In a recent GameRant article, they discussed how painting should be a more centered activity in the game. In The Sims 4, painting is a cool skill that your players can learn to get better at, and then you can display your Sims art on the wall. Maybe something like that, maybe where we can save our villagers art and hang them up in our houses.

They talked about how a lot of the things you can already do in the game are collecting and making money – a lot like real life – so this would be a nice addition to the game given that. However, some might beg to differ that the game already has one type of painting already which is where players go and create their own clothing and items, which is close to the same thing.

Thinking about Animal Crossing expanding on this and crafting a feature to allow players to completely paint by themselves would be really fun and cute.