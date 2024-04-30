Baldur’s Gate 3 Talks About The RPG And How Successful It Became

Baldur’s Gate 3 has almost been out for a whole year now, and after winning game of the year in 2023, it is no lie that many have loved this game. There was an interview that took place recently where the head of Hasbro’s digital product development, Dan Ayoub, spoke about the success the game has had saying, “One of the great things we took from the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that people really, really like a great, well-executed D&D game.”

He continues saying, “For the company and for myself, that was a fantastic example of execution of the brand in an authentic way. And the players came. They loved it and are asking for more. And I think you can see that with other brands as well.”

“Hasbro’s a 100-year-old company and it’s built on play. It’s always been about play, it’s always been about entertaining people. And gaming is the predominant form of entertainment for a lot of people. So in a lot of ways, it makes sense for Hasbro to be in this space.” He said according to GamesRadar+.

“Video games is an integral part of Hasbro’s strategy going into the next 100 years, and we have to make sure that everything that comes out is top quality, is authentic, and is something we can build upon, because we’re talking about a couple studios and a couple games right now, but we have much larger ambitions for that.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is avaliable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.