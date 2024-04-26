Silent Hill 2 Release Date Will Be Announced Soon

There has been a long and grueling wait for Silent Hill fans to see this franchise get a proper run again. After a few stumbles since the departure of Team Silent, Konami eventually shelved the IP. But something happened when Capcom struck gold with Resident Evil remake releases. Konami could see the warm reception, which might have sparked the reintroduction to Silent Hill. One of the more anticipated games coming out from this franchise is the remake of Silent Hill 2.

We have known for a good while now that Silent Hill 2 is being remade, and we’ve even seen some footage of it. However, the release date is one thing Silent Hill 2 continues to elude us. Beyond a 2024 launch window, we’re left with nothing to go by. Fans have also continued to chime in online at Bloober Team in hopes of learning some kind of positive sign on this project. But the Bloober Team has already revealed that all marketing materials will come from the folks over at Konami.

So again, it’s a waiting game, but today, we’re finding out that the Bloober Team did offer one minor update. It wasn’t aimed at the general public. Instead, thanks to a PlayStation Lifestyle report, which quotes X user MauroNL, Bloober Team’s CEO Piotr Babieno brought Silent Hill 2 up during a stakeholders conference. Don’t expect anything significant here, but Piotr noted that we should see a release date soon as the team is almost done with the project.

That could mean that the next PlayStation-focused event will feature Silent Hill 2 once again and, this time, feature a release date. That will be more than welcomed for fans who have been waiting to see how Bloober Team handled this remake. Likewise, the Bloober Team is likely just as excited since this is the most significant IP they have worked on. A successful release could really put Bloober Team ahead as a studio that can deliver not only on smaller horror games but also on some rather big franchises.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if there is a PlayStation event unveiled shortly to keep an eye on. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for Silent Hill 2 in the video we have embedded below. Currently, Silent Hill 2 is only slated for a release on PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.