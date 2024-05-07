Hades 2 Tops Steam Best Sellers List After Surprise Launch

The game has already doubled the first game's peak player count on Steam.

Supergiant Games knows how to cause a stir. Following last month’s technical test, the studio released Hades 2 in Early Access yesterday as a total surprise, and fans were more than eager to drop whatever they were doing to dive into a new Greek mythology-inspired roguelike adventure. In less than 24 hours, the game doubled the original title’s peak player count on Steam.

In nine hours, Hades 2 reached a peak player count of 79,276 compared to the all-time peak of 37,749 reached by the original Hades on Steam.

“This Early Access launch marks a pivotal moment in our development when we can finally share what we’ve been building for more than three years, and continue our journey together with you,” Supergiant wrote in the game’s first roadmap. “We could never have made the original Hades if not for ongoing feedback from our player community, so that process is equally important this time.”

An official release date for Hades 2 after its early access phase has not yet been confirmed. The first major update will be released later this year and will add a new region, more enemies, a new main weapon, unlockable cosmetics, and “other surprises.”

“We plan to keep building on what we want to be the biggest, most replayable, most feature-rich game we’ve made yet,” the post reads.

In Hades 2, players control Melinoë, the Princess of the Underworld and sister of Zagreus from the original game. An immortal witch and sorceress, she has a major score to settle as she ventures through new environments and encounters new characters based on familiar faces from Greek mythology.