Hades 2 Releases Today on PC in Early Access

The title is available to download right now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Following a brief technical test last month, Supergiant Games has officially–and surprisingly–released Hades 2 today in Early Access on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The title retails for $30 and, according to the dev team, it contains even more content from day one in Early Access than the original did.

“Hades 2 in Early Access already has more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters than the full version of the original Hades game. But it isn’t complete, and key areas, characters, foes, narrative events, and systems are still to come,” the official FAQ reads.

The sequel to the award-winning roguelike was announced at The Game Awards 2022. Supergiant Games confirmed that the Early Access period would take place during Q2 2024 in September of last year.

“Similar to how we approached Early Access with the original, following our Hades 2 Early Access launch, we’ll have several Major Updates adding the rest of the game’s core content and refining what’s there based on player feedback,” the FAQ continues. “The story will expand with each update, as we introduce more characters and add events with existing ones. This process will culminate in our v1.0 launch, which will feature the conclusion to the story and other finishing touches.”

In Hades 2, players step into the shoes of Melinoë, the Princess of the Underworld and sister of Zagreus from the original game. An immortal witch and sorceress, she has a major score to settle as she ventures through new environments and encounters new characters based on familiar faces from Greek mythology.

An official release date for Hades 2 after its early access phase has not been confirmed.