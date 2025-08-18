Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Play Stadium Resurgence

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 05 has added new content in multiplayer and battle royale. Warzone highlights include the return of the AUG in the form of the ABR A1 assault rifle, the introduction of the PML 5.56 light machine gun, and a new Stadium Resurgence mode. This guide has all the details you need to know on the Stadium Resurgence playlist, so you know what to expect before you hop in.

At the beginning of Season 05, the Stadium roof could only be opened by completing three Satellite Hijack contracts with your fellow Operators. Once all the requirements had been completed, an Orbital Strike would hit the Stadium roof, blowing it open and giving players the chance to access the interior for the first time since Verdansk returned as the main battle royale map. Now the roof is permanently open, a dedicated Stadium Resurgence mode allows you to battle it out in the interior.

How to play Stadium Resurgence in Warzone

Standard Resurgence rules apply in Stadium Resurgence, but the circle begins around the Stadium and continues to close in around the area. Complete contracts, open crates, and eliminate opponents to get cash and reduce the respawn timer to get your squad back in the action. With 36 players battling it out in 12 minute matches, expect fast-paced action that only intensifies as the seven zones shrink and Public Events are thrown into the mix. In typical battle royale fashion, the last team alive will take the Warzone match victory.

It’s unknown how long the Stadium Resurgence mode will be in the playlist rotation for. Fans of Resurgence will definitely want to give Stadium Resurgence a spin as it offers a fresh, but familiar take on the mode.

Also coming in Season 05 is a Deadline limited-time mode, arriving with the mid-season update. Here, you’ll be tasked with keeping your squad alive by racking up points, as the lowest scoring teams will be eliminated from the match.