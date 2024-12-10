Obtaining the magical swords in the Black Ops 6 Zombies map Citadelle Des Morts requires players to put the work in to complete unique quests for each one. Arguably the hardest sword to get is Balmung, the Raven’s Dark Sword. That is because there is a puzzle found near the end of the quest that requires multiple symbols to be matched to a special item that changes every game. Players that need help figuring out how to get past this puzzle have come to the right place! This guide will show players how to Solve the Dark Sword Symbol Puzzle On Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Solve the Dark Sword Symbol Puzzle On Citadelle Des Morts

The code for the Symbol Puzzle changes every game of Citadelle Des Morts and is determined by the Antiquity picked up in the Alchemical Lab to the east of the Dining Hall where the Bastard Swords are found. There are a total of 5 Antiquities that can be found: the Raven Skulls, Lion’s Jaw, Fossilized Fish, Fossilized Scorpion, and Horn. One of these items will spawn per game.

Once you have your Antiquity, go to the basement of the Tavern, found in the northwest corner of the map’s spawn room known as the Town Square. This basement is known as the Tavern Cellar and in the corner of the room opposite the red teleporter portal is a strange circle. Interact with it to place your Anquity into the center and activate it. Two rings of glowing symbols will appear around the item. Make sure you have the Raven Knight’s Bastard Sword and interact with the circle again to place the sword in the slot at the bottom of the rings.

You will need to figure out what two symbols correspond with your Antiquity. The circle closest to the item represents the 4 symbols of elements: water, earth, fire, and air. The bigger circle consists of 12 different astrological symbols. Each astrological symbol can be tied to an Antique so you will need to find out which one your item is related to. After that, figure out which elemental sign that astrological symbol falls is tied to. Line these two symbols up with the green arrow at the bottom of the circle and then submit it to complete this step. There are 5 possible answers, one for each antique. Refer to the photo below to figure out what each symbol represents. Here are all the possible answers to the symbol puzzle.

Ravens: Air-Gemini

Air-Gemini Jaw: Fire-Leo

Fire-Leo Fish: Water-Pisces

Water-Pisces Scorpion: Water-Scorpio

Water-Scorpio Horn: Fire-Aries

Once you input the correct combination, you will complete the puzzle and can move on to the next step of upgrading your sword to the Balmung, the Raven’s Dark Sword.

That is how you complete the Dark Sword Symbol puzzle on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.