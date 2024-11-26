Another year, another Call of Duty multiplayer. This year sees the return of Treyarch at the helm in Black Ops 6 and with them comes the Dark Ops Challenges. These unique challenges are some of the hardest to unlock not only because they force players to perform some of the game’s hardest feats but also because they don’t tell players how to unlock them. These secret requirements can leave the Dark Ops section of your Barracks empty if you don’t figure them out, so allow me to lay out how to do each and everyone in the Multiplayer mode. This guide will tell players all of the Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges in Black Ops 6.

All Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges In Black Ops 6

There are 23 Dark Ops Challenges in the Multiplayer mode of Black Ops 6 along with an extra completion reward that is unlocked when a majority of the challenges are unlocked. These challenges revolve around getting kills in either unique ways, rapid succession, or by getting a long streak. All of these challenges provide a unique Calling Card as a reward with some of them being animated. I will highlight the name of the challenge if they award an Animated Calling Card. Here are all the Dark Ops Challenges in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer:

Frenzy Killer: Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal (5 rapid kills)

Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal (5 rapid kills) Mega Killer: Earn a Mega Kill Medal (6 rapid kills)

Earn a Mega Kill Medal (6 rapid kills) Ultra Killer: Earn an Ultra Kill Medal (7 rapid kills)

Earn an Ultra Kill Medal (7 rapid kills) Chain Killer: Earn a Chain Kill Medal (more than 7 rapid kills)

Earn a Chain Kill Medal (more than 7 rapid kills) Relentless Killer: Earn a Relentless Medal (20 kills without dying)

Earn a Relentless Medal (20 kills without dying) Brutal Killer: Earn a Brutal Medal (25 kills without dying)

Earn a Brutal Medal (25 kills without dying) Nuclear Killer: Earn a Nuclear Medal (30 kills without dying)

Earn a Nuclear Medal (30 kills without dying) Nuked Out: Earn a Nuke in Free-for-All without any Scorestreak

Earn a Nuke in Free-for-All without any Scorestreak Very Nuclear: Earn a Nuke with 25 different weapons (All kills toward each Nuke must come from a single weapon)

2 Birds 1 Stone: Earn a Collateral Kill Medal (Killed multiple uninjured enemies with the same shot) outside of Hardcore

Earn a Collateral Kill Medal (Killed multiple uninjured enemies with the same shot) outside of Hardcore Accidentally on Purpose: Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard

Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard Return to Sender: Kill an enemy by throwing back the Frag Grenade they threw at you

Kill an enemy by throwing back the Frag Grenade they threw at you Circus Act: Earn a Bankshot Medal (Killed an enemy by banking the Combat Axe off a surface)

Earn a Bankshot Medal (Killed an enemy by banking the Combat Axe off a surface) Buzzsaw: Earn 10 Triple Kill Medals (3 Rapid Kills) or better in Hardcore

Earn 10 Triple Kill Medals (3 Rapid Kills) or better in Hardcore Ace!: Earn 4 Ace Medals (killed each enemy in a round of Search and Destroy, minimum 4 enemies)

Earn 4 Ace Medals (killed each enemy in a round of Search and Destroy, minimum 4 enemies) Hit Job: Get 100 Finishing Moves

Get 100 Finishing Moves 100K: Get 100,000 eliminations

Get 100,000 eliminations Go Loooooong!: Get a long-range Combat Axe kill

Get a long-range Combat Axe kill Too Hardcore for Hardcore: Get 10 kills without dying 1 time in Hardcore

Get 10 kills without dying 1 time in Hardcore Dark Indeed: Earn Dark Matter Camo on 33 Weapons in Multiplayer

Earn Dark Matter Camo on 33 Weapons in Multiplayer Double Trouble: Kill both enemies in Gunfight with a single shot or explosion

Kill both enemies in Gunfight with a single shot or explosion Hard Breakup: Perform 7 Finishing Moves in a single match

Perform 7 Finishing Moves in a single match Blunt Trauma: Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke

Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke Multiplayer Dark Ops Mastery: Complete 15 Dark Ops Multiplayer Challenges

You now know all of the Dark Ops Challenges that are unlockable in Black Ops 6 multiplayer. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.