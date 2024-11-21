Black Ops 6 and Warzone: The Hit List Event Rewards

The first event of Black Ops 6 and this era of Warzone has gone live and it goes by the name of The Hit List. There are a range of rewards up for grabs including fresh profile customization options and two brand new weapons. To acquire all the rewards that are part of this questline, prepare to go for high kill games.

The event features a set of rewards that you can earn individually and a set unlocked as a community effort. To unlock the rewards in both sections of the event tab, you must rack up eliminations in Black Ops 6 or Warzone. In multiplayer, you’ll earn one point per elimination, one point for every five eliminations in Zombies, and five points per elimination in Warzone.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: New Battle Pass Page System Explained | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to get the Free Endowment Anniversary Bundle | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Saug | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Krig C | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is the Hand Cannon Scorestreak? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock All Reticles | Multiplayer and Zombies | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings |

Black Ops 6 and Warzone The Hit List rewards

Let’s begin with the solo batch or rewards and how many eliminations you need to add the items to your inventory.

Big Plans Loading Screen – 100 eliminations

100 eliminations Elimination Game Calling Card – 250 eliminations

250 eliminations Evidence Emblem – 500 eliminations

500 eliminations Targeted Weapon Charm – 750 eliminations

750 eliminations Power Drill Melee Weapon – 1,000 eliminations

Since the community event will have all hands on deck with players across all platforms, the eliminations required to make it through each milestone are significantly raised.

Buffer Weight Stock – 8 billion eliminations

8 billion eliminations Shadow Perk – 16 billion eliminations

16 billion eliminations Hand Cannon Scorestreak – 24 billion eliminations

24 billion eliminations Veteran Perk – 32 billion eliminations

32 billion eliminations Sirin 9mm Special Weapon – 50 billion eliminations

High kill games are more easily obtained when playing small maps with a lot of action. Perhaps you’ll find success on Strike maps or by hopping into the Nuketown 24/7 playlist. As soon as the required number of eliminations has been hit, each reward will unlock and be available to use.

Although the number of eliminations required looks daunting, there’s plenty of time to get your hands on all the rewards. The Hit List will come to an end in Black Ops 6 and Warzone on December 5, 2024.

T