Modern Warfare Zombies provided players with a small but fun addition in the form of being able to play a Call of Duty Zombies mode in Third Person. This feature, while not exactly game-changing, gave players the chance to look at their Operators as they explored the open world and enjoy any cosmetics unlocked along the way. This feature returns in Black Ops 6 Zombies and with the introduction of the game’s new omnimovement, this camera perspective provides players with the full few of the fluid and cinematic movement the system provides. Players will want to know how to change into Third Person mode, and luckily I can tell you just how to do that. This guide will tell players how to play in Third Person in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Play in Third Person in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Players can switch into Third Person mode in two ways. The first one is universal and is the same on every platform and controller method. This is done by going into the pause screen and then selecting the first option on the screen that says “Switch to Third Person.” This will pull the camera out and allow you to run around the Zombies map from a Third Person perspective and enjoy the omnimovement in its full glory! As of right now, this can only be done in the Zombies mode though there might be some Third Person modes added during the game’s lifespan.

There is also a way to toggle between First and Third Person without going into the pause menu. If playing on a controller, you can switch to Third Person by holding the down button on the D-pad. Be careful when doing this because pressing down can also use any Killstreaks that you have in your inventory. Make sure you really hold down the button until the perspective changes to make sure you don’t waste your streaks. For players using a mouse and keyboard, hold the J button to change to Third Person view. This key is selected by default but this can be changed to anything you want in the keybind menu. Whether you use the toggle button or the pause menu, you can switch back to First Person by using all the same methods mentioned above!

You can now play all the Zombies maps in Third Person view in Black Ops 6. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.