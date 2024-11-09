Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Oxygen Tank Easter Egg Guide

To survive the brand-new Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you will probably find yourself swimming in the water in and around this island facility. Whether it be to reach other islands surrounding the prison or search for secrets that the ocean might contain, players will want to be able to hold their breath as long as possible and stay underwater for larger stretches of time before having to resurface. Luckily, there is an Easter Egg involving an Oxygen Tank that can extend the amount of time players spend in the water. This guide will show players where to find and how to complete the Oxygen Tank Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Oxygen Tank on Terminus

The Terminus Oxygen Tank Easter Egg can be found in the water near the Pack-a-Punch machine. Progress through the map until you reach the area that contains the third and final AMP Generator. This is in the area called Bio Labs. When you reach the Bio Labs, jump into the water and go over to the area beneath the Incline Lift, the elevator with the Pack-a-Punch on it. Go underwater and follow the tracks of the lift all the way to the bottom of the sea and then look to the left. There will be a rock that has some bubbles coming out from underneath it.

Get your hands on any explosive. This can be any of the Lethal Grenades that you can find as loot or craft at the Crafting Table or use a Rocket Launcher weapon. Whatever option you decide to use, make sure the explosion hits the rock to destroy it. Under the rock is where you will find the Oxygen Tank. Hold the interact button to pick up the tank. This will allow you to breathe underwater for a longer amount of time, giving you the chance to explore more of the ocean floor to find the secrets that hide beneath the waves.

With all that covered, you now know how to complete the Oxygen Tank Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.