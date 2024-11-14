Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Whack-a-Mole Easter Egg Guide

The Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies is absolutely stacked with small Easter Eggs hidden across its multiple islands. One of these secrets tasks players with playing games of Whack-a-Mole with a group of crabs that inhabit one of the islands. Completing these games will provide several useful rewards that can be a great help in early game setup. This guide will show players how to complete the Whack-a-Mole Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

How to Complete the Whack-a-Mole Easter Egg on Terminus

The Whack-a-Mole Easter Egg is found at the southern part of the Terminus map on Crab Island. Dock on the northwest shore, go to the north side of a rock formation at the heart of the island and look up at its top. A crab cage can be seen stuck in the left tree. Get any kind of explosive use it to hit the cage out of the tree.

When you do this, 4 groups of crabs will appear across Crab Island, all of them having 6 crabs that will be rising and sinking into the sand. You can play the Whack-a-Mole Easter Egg at each group, with all of them providing a unique reward. Go up to the group of crabs and melee them to begin the Whack-a-Mole Easter Egg.

When you begin one of the games, Zombies will ignore you and you will be given the Baseball Bat weapon and a 30-second timer will appear on the screen. Crabs will start to pop out of the sand and, just like the game this Easter Egg takes its name from, you need to hit as many as you can before they sink back into the sand. Try to get the best score you can and if you do well enough after 30 seconds, you will be given a reward tied to that group of crabs. If you don’t do well, grenades will spawn around you.

Here is a breakdown of where to find each group of crabs and their rewards. One group of crabs is in the sand at the bottom of the rock, under where the cage was before you blew it up. Hitting enough crabs will reward you with a Perk Can.

There is another group of grabs near the northeast shore. When completed, you will be given 3,000 Essence.

If you complete the crab game that is on the east shore of the island, you will get rewarded with a Blue Tier weapon.

Finally, there is a ground of crabs between the first set of crabs and the Crafting Table on the western shore. You will get Salvage from this crab game.

You can now play the Whack-a-Mole Easter Egg and get a free Perk on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.