Black Ops 6: All Season 1 Battle Pass Content

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has officially begun and along with new weapons and maps in the multiplayer mode as well as the reintroduction of Warzone, there is also a new Battle Pass available to grind through. This new slate of items contains more than 100 pieces of content and also has a new structure that makes it stand out from the last few Battle Passes seen during the most recent Call of Duty entries. Before jumping headfirst into the new season, players will want to know what to expect in the new Battle Pass, so allow me to break it down! This guide will provide a full list of all the content in the Season 1 Battle Pass of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Full List of All Season 5 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Black Ops 6 does not continue the Sectors system that was present in both Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3. Instead, the game introduces the new Page System. Each Page has several rewards. The Battle Pass starts with a single Page available with each subsequent Page being unlocked after a certain number of items are claimed. Players will be able to use Battle Pass Tokens to unlock each item. If the Auto Unlock feature is enabled, items will be unlocked each time a Token is acquired in chronological order similar to a class Battle Pass. If this feature is off, players can unlock items in any order as long as the Page is unlocked. One thing that does remain from the Sectors system is the HVT reward. This high-tier item is instantly unlocked when players complete an entire Page

Another thing that was carried over from the previous titles to the Black Ops 6 Battle Pass is BlackCell. This premium version of the Battle Pass must be bought with real money and not CoD Points. It gives those willing to buy a collection of exclusive rewards and everything else that comes with the regular Battle Pass. Upon buying the Battle Pass, players will get 1,100 CoD Points, 20 Tier Skips, an exclusive Operator, Finishing Move, and even a Clan Tag. With the BlackCell, there will also be unique Skins for every HVT Operator Skin and Weapon Blueprint. The BlackCell also comes with a single BlackCell Instant Page Unlock Token, which allows players to pick one locked Page and gain access to it without having to reach its requirements.

Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 1 Battle Pass for Black Ops 6 and Warzone broken down by Page:

BlackCell Page: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 1,100 CoD Points Goblin MK2 Weapon Blueprint: Boiling Point Finishing Move: Who’s Laughing Now BlackCell Clan Tag HVT- Operator: Goliath



Page 0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression Frag Grenade Equipment Skin: Superboom Tanto .22 Weapon Blueprint: Thorn Weapon Sticker: Rose Goes HVT- Operator: Sev ( Sev BlackCell )

Page 1 (Instantly Unlocked): Weapon Charm: Sapphire Panther Calling Card: Lionheart 1 Hour Double XP Token ASG-89 Weapon Blueprint: Turmoil Spray: Royal Rage 100 CoD Points HVT- XM4 Weapon Blueprint: Wild Mannered ( Wild Mannered BlackCell )



Page 2 (Requires 3 items to be claimed): Calling Card: Burning Cash Large Weapon Decal: Sheddin’ Finish Move: Headache Weapon Sticker: Cranial Condition XMG Weapon Blueprint Idle Hands Gobblegum: 2x Free Fire HVT- Byan Operator Skin: Drifter ( Drifter BlackCell )

Page 3 (Requires 7 items to be claimed): 45-Minute Double XP Token Concussion Grenade Equipment Skin: La Petite Weapon Charm: 8 Ball Maya Operator Skin: Underground Large Weapon Decal: Gilded Talon Emblem: Crown of Lies HVT- New Weapon: Saug Sub Machine Gun

Page 4 (Requires 11 items to be claimed): Optic Reticle: Clamped View Baseball Bat Weapon Blueprint: Batter Up 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Calling Card: Fragmented 100 CoD Points Ak-47 Weapon Blueprint: Tattered HVT- Bailey Operator Skin: Anarchist ( Anarchist BlackCell )



Page 5 (Requires 16 items to be claimed): Large Weapon Decal: Great Serpent 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Emblem: Mind Warp Goblin MK2 Weapon Blueprint: Tip the Scales Weapon Sticker: Finger Trap 45-Minute Double XP Token HVT- Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin: All Dolled Up ( All Dolled Up BlackCell )

Page 6 (Requires 22 items to be claimed): 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Optic Reticle: Inside Shot Grekhova Weapon Blueprint: Omerta Spray: Sliced Emblem: Violet Phoenix 30-Minute Double XP Token HVT- HVT- New Weapon: Krig C Assault Rifle



Page 7 (Requires 28 items to be claimed): 100 CoD Points Calling Card: Run Away! Weapon Attachment: 12 Dragon’s Breath Knife Weapon Blueprint: Eviscerator Emote: Sore Throat 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token HVT- Carver Operator Skin: Tarnished ( Tarnished BlackCell )



Page 8 (Requires 34 items to be claimed): SVD Weapon Blueprint: Forced Retreat Spray: To a Flame Large Weapon Decal: Wavelength GS45 Weapon Blueprint: Tider Turner Weapon Sticker: Mind Growth 100 CoD Points HVT- Tsarkov 7.62 Weapon Blueprint: Furious ( Furious BlackCell )



Page 9 (Requires 40 items to be claimed): Finishing Move: Home Run Hitman RC-XD Scorestreak Skin: Snake Charmer Emote: I Oughta! PP-919 Weapon Blueprint: Strained Weapon Sticker: Spit Venom Emblem: Infinite Mach HVT- Alvarez Operator Skin: Flight Path ( Flight Path BlackCell )

Page 10 (Requires 46 items to be claimed): 100 CoD Points 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Model L Weapon Blueprint: Psycho Snake Optic Reticle: Bracketed 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Sentry Gun Scorestreak Skin: Viperfire HVT- GPMG-7 Weapon Blueprint: Hither Slither ( Hither Slither BlackCell )

Page 11 (Requires 52 items to be claimed): 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token GPR 91 Weapon Blueprint: Coroner Spray: Grim Shadow Nazir Operator Skin: Slick Style 30-Minute Double XP Token Weapon Sticker: Triple HVT- Saug Weapon Blueprint: Salutations ( Salutations BlackCell )



Page 12 (Requires 58 items to be claimed): Knife Weapon Blueprint: Butcher’s Friend C9 Weapon Blueprint: Liar’s Gambit Spray: Spinal Rat Emblem: Lament 1 Hour Double XP Token 100 CoD Points HVT- Stome Operator Skin: Zip Tie ( Zip Tie BlackCell )

Page 13 (Requires 64 items to be claimed): Weapon Charm: Tiny Saw AEK-973 Weapon Blueprint: Reconciliation Weapon Sticker: Burnt to Taste Rossi Operator Skin: Mean Streets Loading Screen: Introspective LW3AI Frostline Weapon Blueprint: Crack Shot HVT- 200 CoD Points

Page 14 (Requires 70 items to be claimed): Calling Card: Run the Table 45-Minue Double XP Token Emote: Move Set Niran Operator Skin: Big Slick Weapon Charm: Anana Nade Finish Move: Good Point 100 CoD Points Emblem: Peaked HVT- Krig C Weapon Blueprint: Bad Beat ( Bad Beat BlackCell )

100% Completion: 200 CoD Points Gobblegum: Wonderbar! Emblem: Season 1 Calling Card: Crasher Sev Operator Skin: Opulent ( Opulent BlackCell )



Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.