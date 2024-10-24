Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls – How To Pack-A-Punch

Pack-A-Punch is back in Black Ops 6 Zombies. The classic Round-Based Zombies adds the infamous machine to enhance your weapons and turn them into brightly colored abominations. If you want to survive in the higher rounds of Zombies, you’ll need to Pack-a-Punch your gear. You’ll need every bit of power to stem the infinite horde of the undead. To learn how to Pack-a-Punch in the Liberty Falls map, here’s what you need to do. This one is really straightforward.

Step #1: Reach The Church

The Church is at the top of Libery Falls — you’ll need to pass through multiple locked gates to reach it. From the Spawn area, you can follow two paths up the hill to the top of the town. The left path and the right path both lead to the same area. There are three gates you need to unlock to progress and reach the church on both paths.

Route #1 : Take the right route to go through the alley, up the road and to the church gate.

: Take the right route to go through the alley, up the road and to the church gate. From East Main Street, go through Riverside in the back-right of the main road to reach the Backstreet Parking. In the back-left, there’s a gate you can unlock leading up through Grease Trap Patio and Washington Avenue. Take the winding road up toward the Church and unlock the gate with Essence.

There is a door that connects Route1 and Route 2 on this map. Unlock the door to the Savings and Loan to access both sides of the map — or use the zipline and unlock additional zipline paths from the rooftop. The zipline is located in the cemetery to the right of the church.

Route #2 : Take the left route to go through the motel, to the bowling alley and up the stairs to the church front gate.

: Take the left route to go through the motel, to the bowling alley and up the stairs to the church front gate. From East Main Street, go to the motel and exit through the blue gate. This leads to Liberty Lanes interior. Unlock the boarded-up doors by spending essence to reach West Main Street. Take the stairs straight ahead up to the blue gate blocking the church parking lot.

At Round 4, Vermin will begin to spawn. These slow spider-like creatures first appear on Round 4, then begin to spawn from dead zombies. They’re slow so you can easily take them out.

At the Church, interact with the weird purple doors to enter the Dark Aether. Inside the Dark Aether, you’ll find the Pack-A-Punch machine.

Step #2: Use The Pack-A-Punch

The Pack-A-Punch is inside the Church — entering sends your character to the Dark Aether dimension. The Pack-A-Punch is in the back of the church, up the small set of stairs.

The Pack-a-Punch Machine costs 5,000 Essence to use.

costs to use. Using it will upgrade whatever weapon you’re holding after using it.

You can upgrade the same weapon multiple times to increase its level.

After Pack-A-Punching a weapon, it will gain a unique name and a garish, glowing weapon skin. These weapons are far, far more effective than their non-Pack-A-Punch equivalents and they’re essential if you want to survive for long in Zombies. Save up that essence and upgrade your guns as soon as possible.