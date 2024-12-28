There are a lot of Easter Eggs on Citadelle Des Morts but one of them is unique to the map and is carried over from the two other maps that are currently available in the game. One of the most useful secrets that can save you in a pinch across all of the Black Ops 6 Zombies is the ability to manually spawn in one of the many Power-Ups that are synonymous with the undead horde mode. Usually, these drops appear completely at random but there is an Easter Egg that allows you to guarantee a single spawn of most of the drops in the game. This guide will show players how to get all of the free Power-Ups on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get All Free Power-Ups on Citadelle Des Morts

There are 8 Power-Ups found on Citadelle Des Morts. 7 of the Power-Ups will spawn at the start of the game and all of them will need to be picked up before the final Fire Sale Power-Up appears. While these versions of the drops don’t have the green glow like the ones that come from Zombies, they do allow you to guarantee that the corresponding Power-Up will appear in front of you. These Power-Ups spawn in the same place every single game of Citadelle Des Morts. While you can use any weapon to hit these icons, bringing a weapon with some sort of scope can make hitting these targets a bit easier since a lot of them are far out of the map or hard to see with a basic iron sight.

Insta-Kill

You can find the small skull in the Town Square spawn room. Go down the stairs at the north end of the Town Square right outside the basement of the Tavern. Look up above the sewer tunnel that is used for the cave slide fast travel. There is a scaffolding that has the skull sitting on its corner edge.

Max Ammo

Go up the Village Ascent path to the east of the Town Square. Go to the buildings along the eastern edge of the area and look above the fuse box you need to shoot for Durendal, the Lightning Sword. Sitting on the windowsill is the Max Ammo drop.

Nuke

This is one of the hardest drops to see. Go to the Nature Path to the left of the Town Square. Look along the wall of the castle from the outside and you will be able to shoot the little Nuke on the exterior of the wall near the corner where the wall meets the rest of the castle.

Max Armor

Go inside the castle and into the Entrance Hall. Look up to the roof and you will be able to see the armor plate drop for the Max Armor Power-Up at the top of the rafters.

Full Power

Go into the Dining Hall and get a line of sight right above the door that connects the room to the Entrance Hall. Sitting on some destroyed pieces of the missing roof is the Full Power swords.

Bonus Points

Go to the Undercroft, the room to the west of the Oubliette Room which is where you find the Pack-a-Punch machine. Next to the door that leads to the Pack-a-Punch room is a red couch. You can find the Bonus Points drop behind this couch.

Double Points

Look through the Zombie spawn window at the north wall of the Alchemical Lab found between the Sitting Room and Dining Hall. You will also need to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine first to unlock the Alchemical Lab part of the map. You can see the Double Points drop on a shelf at the back wall seen through the window.

Fire Sale

Once all the other Power-Ups have been shot and picked up, you can now find the Fire Sale free Power-Up. You will need to go to the Village Ascent and look into the wishing well. You can see the Fire Sale drop against the wall in the interior of the well.

That is how to find all 8 of the free Power-Ups on the Citadelle Des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.