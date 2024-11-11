Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Basketball Shot Easter Egg Guide

A defining part of any Call of Duty Zombies map is the many side Easter Eggs that can be discovered. These smaller secrets usually provide players with a small reward to help in their battle against the undead hordes. Black Ops 6 Zombies is no different as the expansive Terminus map is packed full of little secret objectives that players can partake in. One of these Easter Eggs involves getting a basketball of a for and making a long-distance shot into a hoop found in the prison island’s Rec Yard. While easily missable, this Easter Egg is very simple and provides a good enough reward that players will want to complete every single time they play on this map. This guide will show players how to complete the Terminus Basketball Shot Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Terminus Basketball Shot Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Basketball Shot Easter Egg on Terminus will first require players to Pack-a-Punch any weapon on the map. Getting a weapon that shoots explosives like any of the rocket launchers or the GS45 pistol can make completing this Easter Egg easier since it requires you to hit a small target from an odd angle.

Once you have your upgraded weapon, go to the Rec Yard to find the basketball net to the right of the bottom of the slope that leads up toward the Storage Area. Look to the right and onto the roof of the Living Quarters building to see a basketball. To get this ball into the net, go through Living Quarters to reach the outside area between the Quarters and the Engineering building. There is a box that you can climb up onto in this area.

Get on this box and jump to get a brief glimpse of the basketball. You will need to time a shot from your Pack-a-Punched weapon with your jump to hit the basketball and send it flying through the air. Make sure you shoot the ball from this angle and with a Pack-a-Punched gun or the ball will just fall to the ground and you will need to start a new game of Terminus to try again.

If this is done correctly, the basketball will go into the net, there will be a flash of white that fills the screen, and fireworks will start to fly out of the hoop. Along with the fireworks will be a lot of Essence Vials that will give you points. You will get around

You can now do the Basketball Shot Easter Egg on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.