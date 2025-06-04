Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has launched a variety of crossovers during its life cycle. From highly-acclaimed Netflix series Squid Game, to the memorable Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, collaborations usually come with Operator skins, themed game modes, and events allowing players to earn more matching cosmetics. Headlining Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 04 is Ballerina, stunning the battlefield as an assassin.

Ballerina follows the story of Eve Maccarro as she goes out on a mission to get revenge on the assassins who previously killed her father. It is set in the world of John Wick, with Keanu Reeves stepping back into the shoes of his iconic role as John Wick. The movie hits theatres on June 7, 2025 but you can play the part now in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to get Ballerina skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Ballerina Tracer Pack features two versions of the Eve Macarro skin, one sporting a sparkly red gown, while the other is dressed in all black. The bundle comes with other complimentary cosmetics, including two weapon blueprints, an emote, and more. The full contents of the Ballerina Tracer Pack are as follows:

Eve Macarro Operator Skin

Ruska Rogue Operator Skin

Relevé AK-74 Assault Rifle Blueprint

Plié Saug Submachine Gun Blueprint

Dance With Death Finishing Move

Pirouette Emote

Keepsake Weapon Charm

Caged Grace Emblem

Pas De Deux Calling Card

Take A Bow Loading Screen

The Ballerina bundle is priced at 2,800 Call of Duty points and is available from the in-game store. It’s unknown how long it will remain in the shop, so pick it up fast if it’s on your wishlist.

Going hand-in-hand with the bundle is a Ballerina event that will run from June 5 to June 12, 2025. The questline will feature ten rewards, plus an extra reward for BlackCell battle pass owners. All that’s confirmed so far is the new Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle and a Ballerina-themed Nunchuck Melee Blueprint for BlackCell Owners.