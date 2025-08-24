Black Ops 6 Zombies: Reckoning Free Kazimir Easter Egg Guide

The LT53 Kazimir is a beloved piece of Tactical equipment in Black Ops 6 Zombies with the same function as the classic Gersh Device. These small orbs are deceptively deadly as they create a black hole that will suck in all Zombies in the area, killing them if they make contact with it. It can also act as a quick escape route, as players can jump into it and teleport to a random part of the map. Because of how useful and powerful it is, Kazimirs are expensive to craft and rare to find when playing the game. Luckily, there is an Easter Egg on Reckoning that allows players to get these elusive pieces of equipment free of charge. The only thing it costs is a few undead souls. This guide will show players how to do the Free Kazimir Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get a Free Kazimir on Reckoning

To get free Kazimirs on the Reckoning, you will first need to get a Kazimir. This can be done through luck and hoping that you get it through a drop from rewards, other Easter Eggs, and Zombie drops, or you can make one at a Crafting Table for 1,500 Salvage. Once you have the Kazimir, go to T1 Executive Suites and stand on the upper floor right outside the Director’s Office. Look southwest at the Project Janus statue. Throw the Kazimir at the atom at the center of the statue.

If the Kazimir hits the center of the statue, it will start to glow purple. The statue will become a soul box, which you can charge by killing Zombies near it. When you kill Zombies within range of the statue, their purple souls will be sucked into the statue.

When you get enough kills, a Kazimir will drop out of the statue and the purple glow will disappear. Advance to the next round and the statue will start to glow again, allowing you to repeat this to get another Kazimir. This process can be repeated throughout the rest of the game, but every time you do it, it will require more Zombie souls before the Kazimir spawns.

You now know how to get the free Kazimir Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.