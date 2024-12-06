Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Maelstrom Shotgun

The holiday season has begun in Call of Duty with the Season 1 Reloaded update. There are festive Operator skins available in the store, Nuketown has received a Christmas makeover, and the undead in Zombies modes are even getting in the spirit. The first mid-season update of Black Ops 6’s lifecycle has introduced the hard-hitting Maelstrom shotgun and here is how to unlock it.

Activision describes the Maelstrom as being a fully automatic shotgun with “good range and handling. High recoil and large hip spread.” Due to its magazine size of ten, you’ll be able to quickly and efficiently clear out multiple enemies in close-quarter combat. The Maelstrom is all about getting up close and personal as the significant amount of recoil it possesses causes large hip spread, resulting in a loss of effectiveness at long range.

More Call of Duty guides

How to get the Maelstrom shotgun in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Maelstrom shotgun is available to unlock via the Merry Mayhem event, a questline featuring various festive Zombies-themed rewards. To make it through all the cosmetics and items, you must earn enough XP to reach the ultimate reward which is the new shotgun.

Here are all the rewards in the Merry Mayhem event and how much XP you’ll need to rack up:

Holiday Fear Emblem – 9,000 XP

9,000 XP Necroclaus Loading Screen – 21,200 XP

21,200 XP Nasty Nick Calling Card – 39,800 XP

39,800 XP Light Mend Ammo Mod – 68,000 XP

68,000 XP Death Claus Large Decal – 109,000 XP

109,000 XP Tesla Storm Field Upgrade – 166,000 XP

166,000 XP Bitter Blizzard Weapon Charm – 242,200 XP

242,200 XP Shrapnel Radar Perk – 340,800 XP

340,800 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token – 465,000 XP

465,000 XP 3-Round Burst Mod – 618,000 XP

618,000 XP Unlock all rewards – Maelstrom Shotgun

As soon as you reach the Maelstrom shotgun, you can begin working through the 34 weapon levels and unlocking the camos that are associated with the gun.

The Merry Mayhem event is scheduled to end on December 19, 2024, providing plenty of time to reach the XP goals in your preferred modes.

