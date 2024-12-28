Black Ops 6 Zombies: Fireplace Trap Easter Egg Guide

There are several unlit Fireplaces found in and out of the castle of Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. While they might seem like just decorations for the map, they are actually part of a very useful Easter Egg that turns these dormant fireplaces into Zombie-killing machines. Players who want to harness this power against the undead hordes will first need to know how to activate this trap and complete this Easter Egg. This guide will show players how to complete the Fireplace Trap Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Fireplace Trap Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts

To complete the Fireplace Trap Easter Egg, you will need to light 4 Fireplaces within a short amount of time. This can be done with any fire-based weapons. This includes Molotov Cocktails, Thermo Grenades, and Caliburn, the Dragon’s Fire Sword. You will need to make sure that you move as fast as possible so I suggest having the Stamin-Up to help with you getting around the map. You will also need to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine first to unlock the Alchemical Lab part of the map which is where you will find one of the fireplaces.

Go to the Tavern in the northwest part of the Town Square which is the map’s spawn room. The Fireplace can be found next to the Arsenal machine. After lighting it, I suggest using the teleporter in the Tavern Basement to quickly get back to the castle.

Go to the Sitting Room, the area in the northwest part of the castle’s top floor. To the left of the Stamin-Up Perk Machine is the next Fireplace.

Go into the Alchemical Lab and go to the southeast corner to find another Fireplace. It is in a Zombie spawn and under a shelf so it might be a little difficult to find at first.

The Last Fireplace is in the Dining Hall which is where you can find the Elemental Swords. This final Fireplace is at the north end of the first floor of the Dining Hall under the Vulture Aid Perk Machine.

Once all the Fireplaces are lit, fireballs will fly out from them all and track down Zombies around the map. The Fireplaces will shoot at a few flurries of fireballs which will explode on impact and light any Zombies in the blast radius on fire just like the Napalm Burst Ammo mod.

You now know how to complete the Fireplace Trap Easter Egg on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.