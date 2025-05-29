Elden Ring Nightreign Devs Warn PC Players They Might Deal With Frame Rate Drops

Elden Ring fans might be gearing up to pick up the new spinoff title, Elden Ring Nightreign. It’s a new gameplay experience rather than being a sequel. Instead, players are getting a multiplayer experience where they’ll drop into a map that will change up, giving them some freedom to explore as they prepare for a grand battle during the third in-game day. But before you decide to drop into the game with your friends, there’s a warning that FromSoftware is sending out to PC players.

With any new major video game release, especially on PC, there are going to be some issues that pop up. Fortunately, we know that developers will continue to work on the game and further optimize the title. But PC players that have recently acquired a new GPU might be in a bit of trouble. It turns out that the latest GPUs might have some new bugs that are tanking the frame rate.

Taking to the official Bandai Namco patch notes post for Elden Ring Neightreign; it was confirmed that there might be frame rate drops for PC players. Unfortunately, there’s no more insight into what cards, in particular, might be problematic. Therefore, we can’t determine the specific GPUs that you should note if they are present in your particular system. That said, it’s reassuring that they are aware of the issue and are still investigating the cause, hoping to resolve the problem soon.

We have confirmed that some PC configurations using the latest graphics cards may experience frame rate drops. We are currently investigating the cause. In the meantime, If you experience significant frame rate drops, you may be able to resolve it by setting the graphics settings from the default “High” to “Medium” or “Low” and lowering the screen resolution, as well as installing the latest drivers for your graphics card. – Bandai Namco

Fortunately, some slight fixes might help you out. It’s not ideal, but if you’re experiencing frame rate drops on your PC, it’s recommended that you lower your graphics settings and screen resolution. That’s in addition to ensuring your graphics card has the latest drivers installed.

With that said, it’s noted that this issue is specific to PC players, as it doesn’t appear to be an issue on console platforms. Now, if you’re looking for a little more insight into Elden Ring Nightreign and our overall thoughts, we do have a Before You Buy video that you can view below.