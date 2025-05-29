Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 16 Guide

The marshes of the Cosmic Realm get weird in Doom: The Dark Ages. Chapter 16 isn’t packed with as many collectibles as other maps, but it does feature some of the strangest puzzles yet — and the secrets that are here are harder to find than ever. If you’re lost looking for Wolf Statues or trapped in rooms full of weird water, we’ve got all the solutions you need to 100% this spooky section of Doom.

Challenges | Chapter 16

Hunter: Destroy all the Wolf Statues in the Swamps.

There are five wolf statues required to unlock the Wraithstone upgrade gem in this chapter. Scroll down to find the full list of Wolf Statue locations marked on the map.

Roundup: Kill 20 or more demons with a single BFC shot.

Use the FBC on the back-right Relic Fragment objective to complete this challenge. Wait for the giant spawn of fodder (and regular demons) to appear in the back. Fire a single FBC shot to complete the challenge instantly — we aimed for the large cluster of super-heated shield soldiers.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 16

Secret #1 (Ruby + Gold x6): From the start of the marshes area, go left to find one of the wolf statues for a future secret. You can destroy it now or ignore it — drop off the ledge and turn around to find a path of gold leading to a door. Enter the door to open a treasure room with a Ruby.

Approaching the Ruby teleports you to a puzzle room. To solve it, raise the lift platform and dive into the water below it — swim directly down to teleport from the bottom of the room to the top.

Collectible #1 (Toy): The next secret is up the hill from the previous secret, at an enemy skull marker. Clear out the demons and then go to the hill ledge to the right of the collectible (when facing the locked door) — there’s a switch at the top that lowers a gate below and exposes a super-heated chain. Break it with Shield Throw to unlock the door to the collectible.

Demonic Essence: Go to the left-most Relic Fragment objective to encounter a large enemy ambush with a Leader Agaddon Hunter. Defeat it to unlock a permanent +10 maximum to your armor.

Secret #2 (Wraithstone): Near the left-most Relic Fragment objective, there’s a path of gold pick-ups leading into a cave with five glowing wolf statues. Destroy all five wolf statues dotted around the map to lower the forcefield keeping you from collecting the Wraithstone.

Wolf Statue #1: Directly left of the start. Find it above the Secret #1 puzzle room on a ledge. You’re likely to discover this statue before finding anything else on the map.

Wolf Statue #2: Inside the cave with the Wraithstone and five Wolf Statues, go down the path on the right. There’s a short dead-end cave that leads to another Wolf Statue.

Wolf Statue #3: Opposite the Collectible Toy puzzle, there’s a Gold x8 pickup on a ledge. Look down from the ledge to spot this Wolf Statue.

Wolf Statue #4: Located near the Wolf Statue Cave, near an enemy ambush skull. Behind the skull there’s a giant tentacle guarding the wolf statue.

Wolf Statue #5: On the back-right corner of the map, look down from the ledge to spot a very hard-to-find wolf statue.

Secret #3 (Gold x50): At the back-left of the map, look for a large structure entrance guarded by a giant tentacle. Enter to find a puzzle room with a mechanical switch that turns the entire room, including the water — turn the room so the water is on the side (left or right) so you can reach the raised lift in the center. You’ll be able to swim up the water to reach it.

On the platform, use the switch again to turn the room so you can reach the slime statue and Shield Jump to the secret. Get the large gold chest to unlock a portal that takes you back outside.

Secret #4 + Collectible #2 (Codex): On the right side of the map from the entrance, there’s a demon skull marker near a Codex page collectible visible on your map. The door to the collectible is locked — to open it, go right from the gate and look for a hole in the rock wall as you circle the hill. The hole will give you a good view of a blue gear switch.

Throw your Shield to activate the switch and unlock the gate. A small ambush of enemies will appear to harass you — run straight past them to the collectible and retrieve your shield.

Secret #5 (Gold x50): There’s another giant puzzle room door on the right side of the map. Enter and you’ll run into an infinitely curved room that seemingly never stops. To escape, turn around and walk toward the exit instead. You’ll reach a treasure room with gold and a portal exit.

Demonic Essence: Defeat the Leader Mancubus at the back-right Relic Fragment objective marker. It guards the fragment — clear out the demonic horde to make the leader vulnerable, then perform a Glory Kill to earn more maximum ammo for your shotgun shells.