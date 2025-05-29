EA Still Has A 3 Game Deal With Marvel Despite Black Panther Being Dropped

It wasn’t too long ago that we got the news of Marvel signing a deal with EA when it came to developing a few games. This isn’t an exclusive deal, as we know that there are more than a few Marvel games in the works. Instead, this is just EA finally getting a slice of the action with a three-game deal being signed. However, EA just recently killed off one of those projects. What does that mean for the contract deal?

We learned recently that EA had ended the production of a Black Panther game—one of the three games that was in the works in collaboration with Marvel. For a while now, we knew that one of the games in the works was Iron Man, followed by this Black Panther game. The third title has yet to be revealed, but that three-game deal is still intact. Black Panther might have been dropped, but that doesn’t mean EA is losing out on the ability to replace it with another Marvel IP.

This news comes from IGN, who had statements provided by both spokespersons from EA and Marvel. According to the statements provided, the multi-title and long-term relationship between the two companies remains intact, with a focus on delivering original storytelling featuring various beloved Marvel characters.

So we’re back to just knowing about Iron Man, a game coming from Motive Studios. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen this game quite yet. Hopefully, that doesn’t stay the case for long, as we’re waiting for EA to pull back the veil on this game fully. Likewise, we’re now having to wait to see what the other two video game projects related to Marvel will be coming out under the EA banner.

Fortunately, we’re not far off from a slew of new game announcements and updates flooding the web. Summer Game Fest is set to take place next Friday. While we don’t know if any of these Marvel-related EA games will be featured, a partner list is available to showcase some of the companies that are set to appear at the event.