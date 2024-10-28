Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Easter Egg Song Guide

A beautiful town is destroyed, but at least we got a song out of it!

A core part of any new Treyarch Zombies map is the secret song Easter Egg! Before we even had characters and a massive story to follow, there were music easter eggs. Now in the new Black Ops 6 Zombies maps, there are new songs to discover to provide the soundtrack to your undead slaying. If you want to know how to get the Liberty Falls music easter egg, you have come to the right place! This guide will show players how to unlock the Liberty Falls Easter Egg song in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Unlock the Liberty Falls Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Similar to the other musical easter eggs from across the history of Call of Duty Zombies, you will need to find 3 items hidden around the map and hold the interact button for each one of them. These items ranged from the classic Teddy Bears to small clocks, but in Black Ops 6, you will need to look for headphones sporting Mr. Peeks’ bunny ears. These can be activated in any order.

The first headphones we will track down are near the starting area in the Motor Lodge Alley between the Motor Lodge motel and Fuller’s Liberty Lanes. Go up the first set of stairs and immediately turn right to find the headsets on the ground.

The next place to go is on the northern end of the map on Washington Avenue. These headphones can be found under the bench at the top of the stairs that lead up from the Grease Trap Patio area.

The final set of headphones is found in the Dark Aether church, the same place where the Pack-a-Punch machine is found. When looking at the machine and standing in the middle of the building, turn to the left and look at the church pew. Sitting next to the open book is the final Mr. Peeks headphones.

With all the headphones interacted with, the song “Destroy Something Beautiful” written by Kevin Sherwood and sung by Cristina Scabbia will play. Like the other Easter Egg songs of the past, this song can be played during every single game of Liberty Falls but can only be activated once per game.

You now know how to activate the Liberty Falls Easter Egg Song in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.