Since Black Ops 6 Zombies‘ The Tomb takes place in an excavation site and sees the return of an Origins wonder weapon, it only makes that the digging mechanic makes a return. In order to dig around the map, a Shovel must be found first. Tracking all of the Shovels, especially if you’re playing with a full team of four players, can be tricky. So, allow me to break down where to find each one! This guide will show players where to find all Shovel locations on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All Shovel Locations on The Tomb

There are a total of 4 Shovels hidden within The Tomb, one for each player that can make up a full squad. All 4 Shovels will spawn every game of The Tomb so you are free to take any that you want but each player can only pick up 1 Shovel. To pick up the Shovel, approach any one of them and you will be given a prompt to hold down the interact button.

The first shovel can be found in the Tombs, the room in the northwest corner of the map between the Dig Site spawn room and the Shrine of the Hierophants. Climb up on the destroyed pillar next to the staircase to find this shovel.

Go to the Ossuary, the room at the south end of the map. This shovel is on a pile of skulls in the passage that connects the room with the furnace and the room with the XM4 Wall Buy.

Go to the waterfall in the center of the Subterranean Temple and Deep Excavation area. This shovel is on the left of the archway.

Go to Deep Excavation, the far east area of the map. This shovel can be found to the right of the Quick Revive machine.

These shovels can be used to dig up piles of bones and dirt found throughout the excavation site. Interact with these mounds when you have a shovel and you will dig through the pile, producing some loot. The items can be Armor, Equipment, and if you’re really lucky, free Perk Cans and weapons. These mounds will reappear after a few rounds so make sure to check back at these locations to get a fresh set of rewards.

You now know where to find all 4 Shovel locations on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.