Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Track Camo and Calling Card Challenges

So far, Activision has remained tight lipped about what’s to come in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2. All fans have to go off is a preview of the next Zombies map known as The Tomb, along with some details on upcoming quality of life updates. One of those updates is the ability to track Camo and Calling Card challenges in Black Ops 6.

If you cast your mind back to Modern Warfare 3 (2023,) players could activate a challenge through the armory and track how much progress is being made towards unlocking the reward associated with the challenge while playing. The useful feature has been absent from Black Ops 6 since launch, but Treyarch has confirmed that it will be implemented in multiplayer and Zombies in the near future. However, it’s unknown whether or not the tracking system will make its way to Warzone’s battle royale modes.

More Call of Duty guides

Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Earn Squid Game Event Pass Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: New Battle Pass Page System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock All Reticles | Multiplayer and Zombies | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings |

Track your unlocks in Black Ops 6

This feature will allow you to manually track up to ten Calling Card challenges and ten Camo challenges per mode to easily keep track of the challenges you’re attempting to complete. If you have less than ten Calling Card challenges or ten Camo challenges tracked, your nearest challenges to completion will display in the vacant slots. The idea of this is to assist players in identifying the challenges that are close to completion.

The top Tracked or Near Completion Calling Card challenge and Camo challenge will both appear while in the lobby, as well as in-game via the options menu, so progress can be viewed at any time.

According to a recent Call of Duty blog, this is just one of many quality of life updates that are coming with Season 2 Reloaded. One Zombies features set to arrive that has been requested since launch is co-op pause, allowing the party leader to pause the game for everyone. If a player is kicked after going AFK for too long in a co-op game, now their loadout, Essence, and Salvage will be restored when they rejoin.

Finally, you’ll be able to customize the HUD Preset settings you prefer for Zombies and keep an entirely different setup for multiplayer without having to change them between modes.