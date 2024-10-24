Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Earn Prestige Master Rewards

Only the most dedicated players will make it to the top.

The classic Prestige system returns with the debut of Black Ops 6. There are ten Prestiges to work through, but only those committed to the grind will reach Prestige Master in Black Ops 6 multiplayer and bank unique rewards.

When you hit maximum level for the first time which is level 55, you’ll be able to begin your Prestige journey. When you make it to the end of Prestige 10, your level goes beyond 55 for the first time. It will be possible to ascend all the way to level 1,000 and get exclusive rewards in the process.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Prestige | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play Early With the New Zealand Method | Xbox, PlayStation, PC | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Wild Cards and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Tacticals and Lethals | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Field Upgrades and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Scorestreaks and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Weapons and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Operators and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Confirmed Game Modes at Launch | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the Global Release Times? Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Campaign Rewards | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? |

Secure the ultimate bragging rights

The Prestige Master rewards are as follows:

Prestige Master Instant Reward: “Sitting Bull Reborn” Marshall Operator Skin.

“Sitting Bull Reborn” Marshall Operator Skin. Prestige Master Level 90: “Classified Arsenal” AMES 85 Animated Blueprint.

That’s not all, as players who reach Prestige Master Level 100 will be able to customize Prestige icons with Legacy Prestige Icons from past Call of Duty titles. More Prestige icons will unlock in your Barracks as you climb the Prestige Master ladder:

Prestige Master Level 100: Equip any Legacy Prestige 1 Icon.

Prestige Master Level 200: Equip any Legacy Prestige 2 Icon.

Prestige Master Level 300: Equip any Legacy Prestige 3 Icon.

Prestige Master Level 400: Equip any Legacy Prestige 4 Icon.

Prestige Master Level 500: Equip any Legacy Prestige 5 Icon.

Prestige Master Level 600: Equip any Legacy Prestige 6 Icon.

Prestige Master Level 700: Equip any Legacy Prestige 7 Icon.

Prestige Master Level 800: Equip any Legacy Prestige 8 Icon.

Prestige Master Level 900: Equip any Legacy Prestige 9 Icon.

Prestige Legend (Level 1,000): Equip any Legacy Prestige 10 icon (or above.)

When you make it all the way to Prestige Legend which is level 1,000, even more rewards will be available to unlock that are yet to be revealed.

Embark on the road to Prestige Master when Black Ops 6 rolls out worldwide on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 25, 2024.