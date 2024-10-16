Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the Global Release Times? Answered

Find out when you can play in your part of the globe.

The number of days until the launch of Black Ops 6 is in single figures and the final details to prepare for launch are being confirmed. This includes the global release times for Black Ops 6 for all fans on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Depending on where you are in the world, Black Ops 6 will go live on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC Microsoft Store between 4 AM PT to 11 PM PDT on October 24. Those hopping into the upcoming entry in the Call of Duty franchise via a Game Pass subscription are also expected to be able to play at the same time. As for Battle.net and Steam, the game will go live on those storefronts at 9pm PDT.

Black Ops 6 global release times

Here are the Black Ops 6 launch times on PC (Battle.net and Steam.)

October 24

Los Angeles (9pm PDT)

Mexico City (10pm CST)

October 25

New York (12am EDT)

Sao Paulo (1am BRT)

London (5am BST)

Paris (6am CEST)

Stockholm (6am CEST)

Johannesburg (6am SAST)

Dubai (6am GST)

Seoul (1pm KST)

Tokyo (1pm JST)

Sydney (3pm AEDT)

If you remember the release times for previous Call of Duty entries, you’ll quickly notice that this year’s schedule follows the same pattern.

All players who have digitally pre-ordered any edition of Black Ops 6 can begin pre-loading the game on October 21 at 9am PT. The campaign, multiplayer, and zombies can all be pre-loaded, allowing you to jump straight in when the servers go live in your part of the globe.

At the time of writing, Activision hasn’t confirmed the file sizes, but the PC system requirements indicate that an SSD is required with 102 GB available space. However, that figure likely includes the Call of Duty HQ app.