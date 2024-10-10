Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Campaign Rewards

Call of Duty will continue the winding Black Ops narrative with its upcoming sixth instalment. Although Activision hasn’t offered campaign Early Access this year, there are still plenty of rewards on the line for those who complete the single player mode.

The Black Ops 6 campaign takes place after the Cold War, where the United States takes the podium as a world superpower. The Gulf War is under the spotlight, while an unknown force has infiltrated the highest levels of the CIA, highlighting anyone who resists as traitors.

Banished from their roles within the agency, Black Ops veteran Frank Woods and his team find themselves hunted by the military machine that created them. As familiar faces and newcomers alike assemble their own team of rogue forces, it’s difficult to know who to trust.

Black Ops 6 campaign rewards

As you complete missions and upgrade your Black Ops 6 Safehouse (your base during the campaign,) you’ll earn the following items:

“Slip Sauce” Spray

“Forging Fate” Weapon Vinyl

“Hook, Line, and Sinker” Finishing Move

“Onyx Echo” Blueprint (Sniper Rifle: LR 7.62)

“Allied Effort” Weapon Vinyl

“Heist” Operator

“Tank” Charm

“A Good Look at the Devil” Wallpaper

“The Cradle” Charm

“Case Cracker” Blueprint (Melee Weapon: Knife)

“Truth Serum” Blueprint (Assault Rifle: AMES 85)

“Pocket Aces” Blueprint (SMG: Jackal PDW)

“The Bastion” Blueprint (Shotgun: Marine SP)

That’s not all when it comes to campaign rewards. A set of unique calling card challenges featuring special mission parameters will be available to unlock once the campaign goes live. No further details have yet been shared on the requirements for earning all the campaign calling cards.

All will become clear when Black Ops 6 fully launches on October 25, 2024. Before then, you can wind back the clock and catch up on the story so far.