Black Ops 6 and Warzone: New Battle Pass Page System Explained

It’s no surprise that the battle pass is back for Black Ops 6, but it has received a refresh compared to previous years. Call of Duty will adopt a pages system to replace the sector map. If you’ve played Fortnite, there are similarities between Fortnite battle pass pages and the system that’ll roll out in Black Ops 6.

At the beginning of the battle pass, the Instant Rewards page and first page are unlocked by default. This includes BlackCell Instant Rewards and regular battle pass Instant Rewards that are across the first two pages. In total, there are 100 battle pass rewards across 14 pages, along with a completion page that is instantly unlocked when all previous rewards have been claimed.

How to earn Black Ops 6 battle pass rewards

The battle pass contains a mix of free and paid rewards and each page follows this format:

Around six item rewards (known as “Tiers”) that are unlocked in any order you wish within the page. Each requires an earned Battle Pass Token to unlock.

Each page (except for the BlackCell, Instant, and Completion pages) contains two free Tier rewards. The rest are unlocked via purchasing the premium Battle Pass, BlackCell, or the Vault Edition.

An “HVT” (High Value Target) Tier reward is unlocked once all the previous items on that page are unlocked. This is usually an Operator Skin or Weapon Blueprint, and sometimes there’s a BlackCell variant.

When both the regular and HVT Tiers are unlocked, the page is complete.

Use the Auto Claim feature to automatically unlock rewards as you play. Or turn it off to earn battle pass tokens used to manually claim rewards.

As already outlined, battle pass tokens will return with the Black Ops 6 battle pass and are used to unlock rewards in any order you wish on a particular page. Just like previous years, you can choose to claim the rewards manually or automatically.

When you get to the later pages, you’ll need to have enough battle pass tokens in your bank to unlock the tiered content. Each new page requires reaching a certain threshold of claimed tiers before it unlocks, meaning you don’t have to complete a page to browse the next one.

If you upgrade to the BlackCell battle pass, you’ll also get access to a plethora of premium rewards. Don’t forget, those that pre-ordered or upgrade to the Vault Edition of Black Ops 6 will receive the Season 1 BlackCell battle pass, plus 20 tier skips.

The Season 1 battle pass and additional seasonal content will launch on November 14, 2024.