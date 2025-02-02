Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Upgrade the Ice Staff on The Tomb | Ull’s Arrow Wonder Weapon Guide

While the Ice Staff is fun to use on the Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies, players who really want to utilize the weapon’s full potential will need to know how to upgrade it. Just like the original iteration of the weapon back in Origins, there is a small quest that will turn the normal Staff of Ice into Ull’s Arrow. Allow me to break down how to get this iconic Wonder Weapon and wield the power of the ice storm. This guide will show players how to upgrade the Ice Staff and get the Ull’s Arrow Wonder Weapon on The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Upgrade the Ice Staff Wonder Weapon on The Tomb

Players will first need to get the Staff of Ice in order to get this upgraded version of the Wonder Weapon. The Ice Staff can be gotten at random from the Mystery Box or it can be built by completing a quest. Check out Gamerax’s guide on How to Get the Ice Staff on The Tomb.

Once you have the Staff of Ice, you will need to leave the Dark Aether and look for the Aetheric Lanterns found around the map. You will need to freeze 3 of the lanterns very quickly. Shoot 3 lanterns within 10 seconds to complete this step. You will know this has worked when you get a voiceline from Archibald.

Go back to the Dark Aether Nexus and look at the rocks in the sky. 3 of these rocks will have a glowing purple glyph on them. Shoot these glyphs with the Ice Staff to lower the rocks and get the glyph to glow. Remember each of these symbols because you will need them for the next step.

Once all 3 of the glyphs have been shot, one of the portals that connect reality and the Dark Aether will close. Go through one of the open portals and then go to the closed portal to find a set of glyphs on the door. Shoot the symbols that were on the rocks with the Ice Staff and the portal will open. You can shoot the glyphs in any order. You will know that you have entered them correctly if you see the symbols appear on the ground. If you have entered the wrong symbols, you will go through the portal, fall to your death, and will need to try again the next round.

If you’ve shot the correct glyphs and go through the portal, you will appear on a rock above the center of the Dark Aether Nexus. There is a purple orb on this platform. Interact with the orb and you will start an escort of the orb around the Dark Aether. All players will need to stay close to the orb. If any player gets too far from the orb, the escort will fail and you will need to try again next round by finding the portal that closes at the start of the following round and then shooting the glyphs.

At the end of the escort, the orb will fly into the hole in the center of the stone wall in the middle of the Dark Aether Nexus. Once the orb has entered the hole, interact with it to absorb its power into the Ice Staff. The staff will be upgraded and become Ull’s Arrow.

Ull’s Arrow retains the basic attack of the normal Ice Staff while receiving a damage boost and several new attacks. If you hold down the fire button for a few seconds, you will fire a powerful Ice Storm on the ground, with a circle of icy damage being dealt that enters the radius. You can also press the alternate fire button to equip Sekhmet’s Vigor which can revive downed teammates from a distance.

You can now upgrade the Ice Staff to Ull's Arrow on the Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies.