Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get the Fire Sword on Citadelle Des Morts | Caliburn Wonder Weapon Guide

Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies brings back the beloved elemental Wonder Weapons system seen in many of the mode’s most popular maps. In this iteration, players have the chance to unlock 4 different magical swords, each of which requires a small quest to be completed to unlock. One of the strongest swords found in this castle is Caliburn, a blade that has the power of a Dragon’s Fire. Players who want to use the flames of destruction to battle the monsters within this citadel will first need to know how to get this sword. This guide will show players how to get Caliburn, the Dragon’s Fire Sword Wonder Weapon on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Get the Caliburn Fire Sword Wonder Weapon on Citadelle Des Morts

To get the Fire Sword, you will first need to get the Bastard Sword held by the Dragon Knight. Gameranx has a full guide on how to get the Bastard Sword Wonder Weapon but we will give the simplified breakdown here. Activate the Pack-a-Punch machine and progress to Round 10. At this point, some Zombies will spawn with a Templar helmet on their head and will drop the Stamp item upon their death. Take a Stamp to the Dining Hall to find 4 Suits of Armor holding swords. Interacting with one of the suits of armor with a Stamp and they will give you their sword. The Dragon Knight is the southeast armor.

Before you are able to start upgrading the swords, you will first need to talk to Krafft, a character who is being held in the Dungeon of the castle. Go into the small area behind the Quick Revive Perk Machine and interact with the wooden door. Krafft will talk to you and cast a spell that allows you to see things related to magic.

Now that you have the Dragon Knight’s Bastard Sword and have talked to Kraaft, return to the Entrance Hall and go up the staircase at the center of the room. At the top of the stairs is a dragon statue. Interact with the statue to put the Bastard Sword into an Altar in front of the Dragon. The statue will fill with fire and you can now start the upgrade process.

You will need to find 3 fire braziers around the map and take the fire in them back to the dragon. If you look at the wall above the dragon, you will see a map of Citadelle Des Morts with 3 small glowing dots. These are the locations where you can find the braziers. You can do this in any order.

The closest brazier is on the Village Rampart, the top of the wall to the southeast of the castle and next to the Oil Trap.

The next one is in the Nature Path area to the left of the spawn room, Town Square. Go through the left gate and then immediately turn left to find this fire.

The last brazier is in the southeast corner of Town Square near the Rampage Inducer.

Interact with a brazier to pick up the fire. This will give you a massive speed boost but will also chip away at your health. You can regain health by sliding into any Zombies that get in your way. Run the fire all the way back to the Dragon Statue and interact with it to place the flame in the sword. Do this for all 3 fire braziers.

Once the final flame is added to the sword, the statue with breath fire on the sword, turning it into Caliburn. This weapon is a more powerful version of the Bastard Sword, retaining its powerful swing attack and parry move while also having the abilities of the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod meaning that it has a chance to light enemies on fire. Getting killed with the sword will charge its special attack. When the sword is fully engulfed in fire and the dragon on the hilt glows, press both triggers to shoot 3 fireballs, each of which causes a massive explosion that kills any Zombie unlucky enough to be caught in it.

You can now get the Caliburn, the Dragon’s Fire Sword Wonder Weapon on Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.