Next Nintendo Direct: What to Expect from Switch 2 & Beyond

What should we expect when the next TRUE one comes around?

Alright, let’s try this again, shall we? Last month ended with a bit of a letdown for diehard Nintendo fans. For while we did get a Nintendo Direct, it was the infamous “Partner Showcase.” Sure, we did get some reveals, but none of them were exclusive to the platform. Adding to that is the Indie World Showcase that was just announced. Fans are HUNGRY for a true 1st party Direct that will highlight what’s coming to the Switch 2 this year and next. So, allow us to break down all we’ve been hearing and speculate as to what might show up next time.

#1 – Glimpses Into The Future

Easily one of the biggest mysteries about the Nintendo Switch 2 right now is that we have no true clue as to what exclusives will arrive on it in 2026. Even if you think a certain title from Koei Tecmo that features Zelda arrives in early 2026, that still is only one piece of a very large puzzle that needs to be filled in. Currently, we only have one exclusive confirmed for next year, and that’s The Duskbloods by the team at From Software. Cool? Yes. Enough? Not even close.

Regardless of whether it happens this month or next, the next Nintendo Direct MUST showcase more of what’s coming in the future. They NEED to give fans more to go on and more to be excited about. Whether we like it or not, there’s a “fairness’ in what Nintendo is doing now by “playing it safe” with certain releases and letting certain “big-name titles” carry the load in the system’s opening months. However, eventually, you have to start releasing the big-name games that gamers want to see, while also highlighting some surprises that will “shake up the formula,” for lack of a better term.

That leads us to our next theory that truly needs to pan out soon, especially given a recent showcase…

#2 – 3rd Party Exclusives

Currently, one could very easily argue that the 3rd party market is a bit…loose…with how it’s doing things. The reason we say that is that numerous 3rd party entities are choosing to go the non-exclusive route with their titles to help ensure sales, even if it doesn’t truly pan out as hoped. You might recall Square Enix choosing this path, and even Sony and Microsoft are getting in on this, as recent events prove.

While it’s not necessarily a “problem” for the Nintendo Switch 2 to only have a few 3rd party exclusives, having them does justify the console more, plus, it allows the 1st party games to “have a break” as they’re getting developed and released, allowing those outside of Nintendo’s “bubble” to have time to shine.

The irony here is that the Switch did have plenty of exclusives throughout its reign, alongside great ports from multiple publishers. There were games with Bayonetta, the Rabbids, grand-scale RPGS from Square Enix, and even the return of a beloved Marvel franchise! Every one of those exclusives sold over a million units.

Heck, Capcom brought its monster fighting franchise to the Switch, and it did so well that it spread to every other console out there, as well as PC.

In truth, Nintendo has the best sales pitch to offer: “People are buying our hardware and software in bulk! Make the game you’ve always wanted to make, and we’ll release it!”

That kind of freedom could lead to some truly fun exclusives and allow developers to push the Switch 2 to its limits and beyond. Make it happen, Nintendo!

#3 – The Return Of Old Friends

One of the biggest ironies when you compare the “first year” lineups of the OG Switch and the Switch 2 is that Nintendo went all out with the Switch lineup in 2017 to help ensure that the system sold well. It was so grand that it had not one but TWO “Game of the Year” nominees via games with Mario and Link, something that would repeat in a subsequent year down the line.

As for the Switch 2, it has come out firing, but in different ways. Specifically, we had the long overdue return of a racing game, Sakurai is bringing back Kirby’s racing game, Samus Aran’s newest title is finally coming out this year, and, of course, Donkey Kong got a masterpiece made.

The question is, “What franchise will be making a comeback next?”

Funnily enough, gamers have plenty of requests, especially after the love that Donkey Kong got with his world-breaking game.

Just to name a few that could and should deserve such a “touch” include Star Fox, F-Zero, Kid Icarus, Golden Sun, Earthbound, etc. Nintendo’s greatest strength is its diverse roster of IPs, and it needs to use it to the fullest to further ensure that the Switch 2 is as successful, if not more so, than the OG Switch.

To be clear, Nintendo is likely to be working on such a game right now, and there are plenty of rumors talking about what those titles might be. However, until we know for sure, it’s all speculation.

#4 – The Ones We KNOW Are Coming

Undoubtedly, when the Nintendo Direct arrives, whenever that may be, Nintendo will finally shine a light on the games we KNOW are coming, including the ones that are slated for this year. There are some big titles and big surprises that will arrive before 2025 ends, we just don’t know when as of yet, and that’s the problem.

We NEED the release dates so we can plan, and Nintendo needs to drop them soon so that the holiday season rush can be full of big titles for gamers to get, especially those who are “playing catch up” because they don’t have the Switch 2 yet.

However, it goes a bit before the literal “games we know.”

What else we should expect to see from the Nintendo Direct are franchises that we KNOW will arrive on the Switch 2 eventually, we just don’t know when and in what form.

Just to name a few: Fire Emblem, The Legend of Zelda, Super Smash Bros, Animal Crossing, 2D and 3D platforming Mario titles, etc.

Sure, we may have a spinoff with Zelda coming, same with a racing game featuring Kirby, but we also know that Nintendo will use every part of those franchises to help flesh out the Switch 2’s lineup. It’s all about bringing in everything you have to bear to make something a success.

Easily the thing that helped the Nintendo Switch succeed was having so many epic games to play, and the Switch 2 has to have that. It’s off to a great start, but the next Nintendo Direct needs to reaffirm all that has been shown so far and then build upon it.

Now more than ever, Nintendo must shine a light and show how great games aren’t just made, but are released consistently. Let’s hope the next Direct proves just that.