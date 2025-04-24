The Tomb is the next chapter of the Dark Aether Saga in Black Ops 6 Zombies and finally brings players back to Liberty Falls. With the Sentinel Artifact acquired, our crew must explore the mansion that looms over the once quiet town. Inside, revelations will be had and allegiances will be tested and formed. As players travel through these history-filled halls, there are several pieces of Intel that players can collect to learn more about the area’s history as well as the crew and new hints at the story’s future. To learn everything they can about this map, players will want to know how to get all of these collectibles. This guide will show players all Shattered Veil Intel locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

All Shattered Veil Intel Locations in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Shattered Veil has 24 pieces of collectible Intel, divided into 3 categories: Audio Logs, Documents, and Artifacts. You can track these items in the “Zombies Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Each piece of Intel comes with an in-game hint that can be found in the Zombies Intel menu. Some pieces of Intel are only found as part of the Shattered Veil Main Quest Easter Egg on the map and it will be noted what step you need to be on to get the Intel.

Audio Logs

There are a total of 12 Audio Logs in Shattered Veil. These can be in the form of small tape recorders or miniature gramophones hidden all across the map. When you interact with them, they will play a recording that you can stay and listen to. You can replay the audio in the “Zombies Intel” section of the Barracks tab of the lobby menu. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 10 Audio Log Intel on Shattered Veil.

Bodily Harm

Hint: Minor Chord

This log is on a table along the wall across the room from the PhD Flopper Perk Machine in the Nursery.

Prime Time

Hint: An overlook in security

This Intel is on a terminal across from the Pack-a-Punch machine in Security Overlook.

Specter

Hint: The most important meal of the day

This log is on the counter in the kitchen to the east of the Banquet Hall.

Paticulars

Hint: Tunnel vision

Look on a blue barrel at the west end of the Service Tunnel to find this log.

Obstacles

Hint: Computer deck-top

There is a table right outside the northwest door of the greenhouse in the Conservatory area. This log is in the glow of a nearby monitor on this table.

A Way In

Hint: Bench press

Look on the bench opposite the Speed Cola Perk Machine in Shem’s Henge.

Within Reach

Hint: Dino might

This log is at the top of the right staircase of the Grand Foyer.

Cracking Eggheads

Hint: Car wreck

Look for a box at the southwest corner of the Motor Court right outside the mansion.

Shadow Benefactor

Hint: Water under the bridge

Look under the bridge of the Garden Pond spawn room.

Shem’s Folly

Hint: Shhhh

This log is at the top of the stairs in the northeast corner of the Library.

Thesis Statement

Hint: Terrace trees

This Intel can be found next to the northern tree at the West Balcony.

Serpent Mound

Hint: Helmet head

Go into the Armory along the east wall of the Supply Depot. This log is on the bench.

Documents

There are 3 Documents on Shattered Veil. These pieces of Intel are small pieces of paper. Unlike Audio Logs, Document Intel can’t be read in-game. You can read each Document in full by going to Zombies Intel. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 4 Document Intel on Shattered Veil.

Regretfully Yours

Hint: Top shelf material

Go through the door that connects the Library and the Study and look to the left. There is a large bookshelf. This Document can be seen on top of this shelf.

My Warheads

Hint: Woodsman

Go to the southwest end of the Garden Pond area to find some chopped logs next to the Mark II-R Workbench. Use a Combat Axe on the split log leaning against a stump to find this Document.

A Monstrous Proposal

Hint: Sleepwalking

This Intel can only be found by doing the Sleepwalking Easter Egg. During Round 11, go to the Study and look in the southwest corner of the area to find a Grandfather Clock. Interact with it to get the hands to start spinning.

Now, go to the Director’s Quarters and end Round 11. During the round transition, lie prone on the large bed.

While lying in bed, the screen will fade to black and when you “wake up,” there will be footsteps on the ground leading out of the room. The halls of the mansion will be filled with sleeping Zombies that you will need to not disturb.

At the end of the footprints is a locked chest that you can only open with a key. Look for a Zombie that has Zs coming out of its head that are multi-colored. They will have the key. If you kill the Zombie or disturb the others, you can pick up the key from their corpse but the chest will downgrade and you will get worse rewards.

You can walk up to the Zombie and loot the key from them without disturbing them. This will give you the best rewards from the chest, which can include Perks and Aether Tools. No matter the type of chest you open, you will get the A Monstrous Proposal Document Intel the first time you do this Easter Egg.

Artifacts

There are 9 Artifacts in Shattered Veil. These are important items that can be found on the map by completing Easter Eggs and acquiring the map’s unique Wonder Weapons. Here is the breakdown of where to find all 7 Artifacts Intel in Citadelle Des Morts.

Rentals

Hint: Bed head

Look under the pillows of the bed in the Director’s Quarters.

Ray Gun Mark II

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

The Ray Gun Mark II is the map’s unique Wonder Weapon. This Intel will be unlocked the first time you get the weapon. This weapon can be found in the Mystery Box, but there is an Easter Egg that allows one player to get this weapon guaranteed and for free.

To get the original Ray Gun Mark II, you will need to progress to Round 10. Starting on this round, there is a chance that a unique Zombie named the Lab Technician will spawn in the Mainframe Chamber. This Zombie will have purple eyes and will drop the Floppy Disk item when killed.

Now that you have the Disk, head back up into the mansion and go to the Easter Foyer. Go into the room south of the Stamin-Up Perk Machine. You will find a computer with a white screen next to a printer. When you interact with the computer, the screen will turn red and the printer will start up. A wave of vermin will spawn while you wait for the page to finish printing. Once the page is fully printed, you can interact with the page and a message from Blanchard will pop up. It will reference a protocol that will change each game of Shattered Veil. The code will be CRAB, YETI, or WORM.

Go to the Nursery on the west side of the mansion and you will find a chalkboard to the right of the PhD Flopper Perk Machine. This chalkboard has letters separated into 6 different groupings. You need to find the letters from the name of the protocol shown on the page and then count how many letters are in its grouping. For example, the code I got in the images below was WORM. The “W” was found in the top right group, which had 5 letters. This means the first number for the code is 5. Going through the rest of the word, we find the code for this game is 5861.

You will use this code to open a cell found underground. Go through the Mainframe Chamber and into the service tunnel to find a cell with an HVT Doppleghast imprisoned inside. To the right of the door is a number pad that you need to enter the translated code into. This will open the cell and release the Doppleghast.

Defeat the Doppleghast and it will drop the Severed Arm item. You will need to unlock a case containing the Ray Gun Mark II.

With the arm acquired, go to the Supply Depot near the underground teleporter. There is a door here that leads into the Armory. There is a glass case in the Armory that has the Mark II locked inside. Use the Severed Arm on the scanner to open the case and gain access to the Mark II. Only one player in a game can get this free Ray Gun Mark II.

Z-Rex Tooth

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This remnant of a fearsome beast will be unlocked by completing the map’s Main Quest Easter Egg and defeating the Z-Rex Boss Fight. When the boss is defeated, you will officially complete the Easter Egg and get this Intel.

Hip Flask

Hint: Progress through Main Quest

This Intel is found during the Fats Malloy portion of the Main Quest Easter Egg. Go to the Banquet Hall and look for a box in the northwest corner of the room. Interact with it to pick up the Scone.

Go to the Grand Foyer and look to the right of the Juggernog Perk Machine. There is a lamp on the wall and an empty space to the right of it. Interact with the space to place the scone. You will now need to complete 3 rounds of Simon Says on these lamps to open a passage behind the wall between these lanterns. This will lead down to the Distillery.

Go down into the Distillery to find the Fats Malloy painting. You will need to use the Mark II-W for this ritual. Interact with the machine to the left of the painting and then kill Zombies near it to charge the painting. Once enough souls have been channeled into the painting, it will open a portal into the liminal space.

Go to the Study, the area north of the Library, and go into the room with the Swat 5.56 Wall Buy. There is a small Bell that spawns somewhere in this room. I can be found behind some of the glass in the cabinets, on a small set of TVs, or on the ground. The best way to find this item is by destroying all of the glass in the room and then holding the interact button along each wall until you pick up the item.

Take the Bell to the southeast corner of the Overlook to find a small bar. Interact with the bar to place the Bell on it. Now, use the Brain Rot Ammo Mod and turn a Zombie into a friendly. Once this happens, ring the Bell by interacting with it. This will cause your Brain Rotted Zombie to jump over the bar and prepare itself a drink. When the Zombie drinks, it will explode and leave the Hip Flask on a small plate found on the bar. The first time you pick up the flask, it will be added to your Intel.

Nuclear Plant Inspection

Hint: Progress through the Main Quest

This Intel is found during the Sam Colten portion of the Main Quest Easter Egg. The Sam Colten painting can be found in the Library in the east part of the mansion. You will need to use the Mark II-R for this ritual. Interact with the machine to the left of the painting and then kill Zombies near it to charge the painting. Once enough souls have been channeled into the painting, it will open a portal into the liminal space.

You will need to collect 3 items that can only be seen while using the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade. These items are the Radiation ID Badge, the Ledger, and the Audio Log. Each of these items has a few different spawn locations that we will break down for you.

The ID Badge can be found in 1 of 3 fireplaces in the manor. One can be found in the East Foyer to the left of the Stamin-Up Perk Machine.

There is another fireplace in the Study.

The final fireplace is to the left of the elevator in the Banquette Hall.

Use Aether Shroud when near these fireplaces and you will find a ghostly ID Badge in one of them.

The Ledger can be found on 1 of 2 desks found around the mansion. One is at the top of the stairs on the second floor of the East Foyer.

The other location is in the Study to the right of the fireplace mentioned earlier.

Use Aether Shroud when near these desks and you will find the Ledger on one of them.

There are 2 places where the Audio Log can be found. One is on the desk in the Overlook near the bar in the southeast corner of the area.

The other location is on a suitcase on the sofa in the Library in front of the Colten painting.

Use Aether Shroud near these spots to find the log.

Once all 3 items are collected, you will be able to see 3 spectral books on the shelf opposite the painting in the Library. You will need to interact with these books in a specific order. Interact with the symbol that looks like a 9. Next, interact with the book with the circle that has a sideways T in it. Finally, interact with the book with the 3 circles. This will open a secret room behind a nearby bookshelf. You can pick up the Nuclear Plant Inspection from a table in this room. The first time you pick up this item, the Intel will be collected.

Antler Carving

Hint: Progress through the Main Quest

This Intel is found during the Josiah Shem portion of the Main Quest Easter Egg. The Josiah Shem Painting can be found in the Baquet Hall to the left of the elevator. You will need to use the Mark II-P for this ritual. Interact with the machine to the left of the painting and then kill Zombies near it to charge the painting. Once enough souls have been channeled into the painting, it will open a portal into the liminal space.

Go into the liminal space and pick up a red wine bottle from the dining table. You will need this for the following step.

There are 3 chalices in Shattered Veil that you will need to fill with wine from the bottle found in the liminal space. When you find these chalices, you will need to interact with them to pour the wine. This will spawn an Elder Disciple that you will need to defeat.

The first chalice is on a table in the Bottlery in the northwest corner of the map.

The next chalice is on a bench in the Overlook above the mansion’s entrance.

The last chalice is on a bench to the north of the bridge in the Garden Pond spawn room.

When each of these Disciples is defeated, a red number will be written on the walls of the Banquette Hall. There is a number to the left of the elevator, one behind the elevator, and one to the right of the elevator.

Go to the West Hallway and look to the right of the Death Perception Perk Machine to find a safe. Enter the left, back, and then right numbers into the safe to open it. You will find the Antler Carving relic inside. The first time you pick up this relic, the Intel will be collected.

Deed of Sale

Hint: Pain in the Glass

This Intel can be acquired the first time you complete the Jumpscare Easter Egg. You will need to be using a weapon that has a Thermal Sight attached to it. You also need to progress to Round 13. Starting on this round, a pair of red eyes will appear in a few windows. You will need to aim at these red eyes through the Thermal scope to see the outline of a ghost. When you do this, the ghost will disappear and go to another window.

One of the windows can be seen from the Motor Court and is found above the entrance to the mansion.

Another one of the windows is behind the statue of the boy playing the flute, also found in the Motor Court at the northeast corner of the area.

Another window is to the left of the door that leads out of the Director’s Quarters and to the West Balcony.

This ghost is found in a window above the door that leads into the Banquet Hall.

Once you’ve seen the ghost in all the other windows, it will travel to the window above the south door that leads outside from the Nursery. You can find this window near the large blue crystal.

Once you’ve seen the ghost in the Nursery window, go into the Nursery and you will find an Antique Mirror which will now have a purple fog around it. Interact with the mirror to get the jumpscare. You will also now be able to open the Mirror to find some rewards, which can include Perks and Aether Tools. The first time you do this Easter Egg, you will also find the Deed of Sale Artifact Intel inside.

Unwelcome Guests

Hint: What the Truck?!

Go to the west end of the Service Tunnel to find the back of a cargo truck. Throw an explosive in the back of this truck and this Artifact will fly out the back for you to pick up.

Family Portrait

Hint: Playtime

Interact with the small shelf in the PhD Flopper Perk Machine room of the Nursery and this Artifact will come out of it.

You now know all 24 Intel locations on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.