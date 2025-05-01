Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to get Seth Rogen Skins

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone has received a refresh with its Season 03 Reloaded update. In multiplayer, there are new maps and game modes, while battle royale players can board the train in Verdansk and begin their Ranked Play journey. Crossovers aren’t uncommon in Call of Duty and the latest to hit Black Ops 6 and Warzone is with none other than Seth Rogen.

Seth Rogen started his career as a comedian, later working in film as an actor, producer, and director. His work has secured him nominations for three Golden Globe Awards, five Primetime Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Independent Spirit Award. An appearance in Call of Duty may be different territory for Rogen, but he definitely scrubs up well on the battlefield, wearing a suit and tie for the occasion.

More Call of Duty guides

Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Ladra | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Joint Operations Mode Explained | Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the CR-56 AMAX | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 03 | Black Ops 6: How to Vote to Forfeit in Ranked Play | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Track Camo and Calling Card Challenges | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get the Specialist Perk Package in Area 99 | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Inspect Weapons | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get the Crown Clan Tag | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Best Audio Settings | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Change FOV and Best Settings |

How to unlock Seth Rogen skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To add the Seth Rogen Operator to your collection, you must purchase the premium version of the High Art event pass. The mini battle pass is priced at 1,100 Call of Duty points and contains two Seth Rogen skins, the Fired Up outfit and Host Rogen variant. The Fired Up version is an instant unlock when you purchase the premium track of the event battle pass, meaning you can equip it straight away. To get the Host Rogen outfit, you need to make it to the end of the event pass by earning 370,000 XP.

There are a plethora of rewards on both the premium and free tracks of the event pass. This ranges from battle pass tokens, to a weapon blueprint, an emote, and more. Since the High Art event is centered around 4/20, all the rewards are pretty lit (pun intended.)

The High Art event comes to an end on May 15, 2025. After that date, the Seth Rogen skins will no longer be obtainable, so earn them while you can!