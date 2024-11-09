Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Saug

A new season of Call of Duty means fresh weapons are about to join the battlefields of Black Ops 6 and the Saug is preparing to be the next member of the submachine gun category. The last time the Saug made an appearance in the Call of Duty franchise was in Black Ops 4 in 2018. Back then, the Saug was a fan favorite weapon and was even part of the competitive meta.

Activision describes the Saug as a “fully automatic submachine gun. Excellent mobility and good handling. Great rate of fire. High recoil.” Its fast fire rate means it can pack a serious punch, especially in close-quarter combat and when firing from the hip.

More Call of Duty guides

How to unlock the Saug in Black Ops 6

The Saug is obtained for free by reaching battle pass page 3 and using battle pass tokens to unlock it. The new battle pass page system includes two front pages of Instant Rewards which are acquired by purchasing the battle pass. Then, progress through 100 in-game battle pass rewards spread across 14 Pages, including a mix of free and paid tiers.

Battle pass tokens are the key to unlocking rewards and this can be done in any order you choose within each individual page. As you earn XP and level up, you will automatically rack up battle pass tokens.

As soon as you add the Saug to your arsenal, you can begin working through the 39 weapon levels and the camos tied to the submachine gun. A Saug blueprint features on page 11 of the battle pass for battle pass owners to snag.