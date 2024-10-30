Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Complete the Liberty Falls Aetherella Easter Egg | World Domination Trophy Guide

One of the more fun pieces of worldbuilding in Black Ops 6 Zombies is just how the idea of Aetherium has entered every piece of the Liberty Falls town, with there even being a highly successful comic book heroine known as Aetherella on display proudly in Olly’s Comic. There is even a statue of Aetherella that can be used as a Trap as her superpowered laser eyes will cut through the undead. While a useful Trap, there is actually an Easter Egg that allows players to BECOME the Aetherella statue and wield the laser eyes themselves. This is a fantastic secret and also unlocks the “World Domination” Trophy and Achievement so players will want to know how to perform this Easter Egg. This guide will show players how to Complete the Aetherella Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

More Black Ops 6 Guide

All Trophies and Achievements | How to use an Arsenal Machine | You Can Now Save & Pause While Playing Solo | What is the Beamsmasher Wonder Weapon? | Liberty Falls – How To Pack-A-Punch | Terminus – How To Pack-A-Punch | How to Customize the HUD | Liberty Falls Easter Egg Song Guide | How to Open the Liberty Falls Vault | Liberty Falls Disco Bowling Alley Easter Egg Guide

20 Legendary Games Worth REVISITING in 2024 Gameranx 462K views • 3 days ago Top 10 NEW Games of November 2024 Gameranx 734K views • 2 days ago

How to Complete the Aetherella Easter Egg in Liberty Falls

To become Aetherella, you will need to get the Thustodyne M23, aka the Jet Gun Wonder Weapon. This weapon can be acquired in several different ways which include through random means like the Mystery Box or from reward chests. There is also a way to build this weapon to guarantee that one member of your team gets it. Gameranx has a full guide on how to build the Jet Gun, so you can check that out if you need a complete breakdown. You will need to find 3 parts around the map and then bring them to a Workbench in a room at the Motor Lodge motel. Here are all the parts for the Jet Gun:

Electric Wires: Use a Mangler Cannon to destroy the shutters to Radio House Electronics Superstore across the street from Olly’s Comics in the Riverside area. Dig through the piles of scrap

Use a Mangler Cannon to destroy the shutters to Radio House Electronics Superstore across the street from Olly’s Comics in the Riverside area. Dig through the piles of scrap Handbrake: Kill the Groundskeeper Zombie in the Cemetery to get the Toolshed Key. Open the Shed in the Groundskeeper’s Yard area to find the Handbrake.

Kill the Groundskeeper Zombie in the Cemetery to get the Toolshed Key. Open the Shed in the Groundskeeper’s Yard area to find the Handbrake. Water Pressure Gauge: Get the Water Valve from Washington Avenue and put it on the panel in Fuller’s Bowling Alley. Hold the interact button on the valve until a meter is filled and the Gauge pops out.

Once you have the Jet Gun, you will need to use the weapon to suck up 8 Aetherella figurines scattered around the map. These can be collected in any order and 4 are found in Olly’s Comics. Go to the door that leads out to the Backstreet Parking alleyway. Look to the right of the door to find a Figurine on a counter.

The next figurine is found on a shelf on the wall to the left of the Aetherella Trap Statue.

Next, go to the windowsill at the front of the store facing the Riverside area. The figurine can found found here laying face down.

The last figurine in Olly’s Comics is on a shelf to the left of the Quick Revive Perk Machine in the corner of the store.

Now that you have all of the figurines in Olly’s COmics, it’s time to start tracking down the others that are all over town. Go to East Main Street to the north of the Motor Lodge motel. There is a red “Motel” sign on the wall. The figurine is found on the edge of this sign.

Next, use one of the ziplines to get up onto the roof of the Savings & Loans bank, also known as “The Alamo.” Buy the door that leads down to the Yummy Freeze Rooftops. Look to the east and onto the roof of the Fast Forward movie store. The figurine can be seen between the two generators.

Go to West Main Street and climb onto the bus outside Fuller’s Liberty Lanes. This figurine can be seen under the large letters of Liberty Lanes, directly in front of the send “L.”

For the final figurine, go to the Forecourt area directly in front of the main entrance to the Dark Aether church where Pack-a-Punch is found. Look at the first stained glass window on the wall to the right of the entrance. The last figurine is found on this windowsill.

Once all the Aetherella figurines are collected, the player who acquired them all will turn into the Aetherella statue for a few minutes. You will be able to move around and will constantly fire laser beams from your eyes. While in this state, you cannot go down and can even get a speed boost by activating the actual Aetherella Trap in Olly’s Comics. The first time you complete this Easter Egg, you will also unlock the “World Domination” Trophy and Achievement.

T

You can now complete the Aeterella Easter Egg and get the “World Domination” Trophy and Achievement on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.