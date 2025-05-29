Roblox Grow A Garden Blood Moon Guide

When it comes to Roblox Grow A Garden, there’s actually a surprising amount of depth if you’re willing to let things play out and see all that it has to offer. Clearly, people are willing to do that, as the game has somehow crossed nine million people playing it in a single day. That’s not something that happens to every game in the universe, trust us. Anyway, the game has a day/night cycle that allows players to do certain things based on the time of day and what happens within it. Sometimes, a new store pops up, offering you all-new items and options. Or, you might look up in the sky and see a blood moon that turns the sky red and makes things much creepier.

If you’re thinking, “Wait, isn’t this the same thing that happens with a certain Nintendo title?” Yeah, it does have its similarities, but Roblox Grow A Garden does things a little differently, thankfully, and our guide is here to help you get through it. So strap in; this will get wild!

What Happens During The Blood Moon

So, what happens when the blood moon rises? Simple: monsters show up. You can get this in a couple of different ways. The first is that a swarm of monsters just invades your garden, and you’ll have to deal with them. Or, the very crops you’ve planted will go wild on you, and you’ll have to be ready for that.

Given that this is a “gardening game,” it might sound odd that this has suddenly become a fight for survival. The good news is that the game does give you all you need to survive; you just need to make sure you have it on you when the blood moon rises.

For example, to fight off the monsters, you need only use your gardening tools, like an axe or a shovel. Furthermore, the game allows you to play with others. So why take on the horde alone when you can do it with friends and be done even quicker? Exactly.

Another thing to consider is to have plenty of potions on you at all times. Thus, if you get hurt, you can just heal yourself and move on. Plus, you don’t technically have to fight anyone. You can just run around until the blood moon event ends, and then you’ll be fine. If you die, though, you’ll lose a bunch of your progress.

The positive to this event is that there are treasure chests that drop during it, and there are some rare things to find if you are able to get to one before getting attacked.