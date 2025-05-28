Roblox Grow A Garden Twilight Shop Guide

While it’s true that Roblox Grow A Garden is very much about working the fields of your garden and making every plot of land count as you expand and grow your crop, it’s also fair to say that the shops within the game are incredibly important. As we’ve pointed out in past guides, you can use the shop to not only get seeds to plant things, but you can get pets via the nearby egg stall or get tools to help you tend to your crops even better. The main shop is one that refreshes often and can be a godsend if used properly. However, if you want to get even rarer stuff, you need to go to the Twilight Shop.

As the name suggests, it’s a special shop that only appears at night, but there are a couple of catches with it that you need to know before trying to buy stuff from it. We’ll break it down for you here in our guide.

How To Summon The Twilight Shop In Roblox Grow A Garden

The good news is that you don’t need to do too much to get the Twilight Shop to appear. All you have to do is wait for night to come and hope that it’s a starless night. There are events like the Blood Moon that can skew this, but more often than not, you’ll get the “nighttime requirements” needed to get the Twilight Shop to appear. So, just be patient, and you’ll be able to get there soon enough.

Once it’s summoned, and it’s hard to miss via all the owl statues and such, you’ll find that there are incredibly rare items within the place that you can’t get anywhere else.

That’s the bad news, though. You see, while this shop does offer rare stuff, it does so at an incredibly high price! We talked about this recently via the Mango Seeds, which are a billion currency in the game. Other items in the store aren’t that expensive, but they still are expensive, such as fifty million currency for a Night Egg, which will give you a pet from a special event. Or how about doubling that amount so you can skip the egg process and just get a moon cat?

For twelve million currency, you can get the “Star Caller,” which will let you summon meteors! Why would you want to do that? Simple, because it can help you get a mutation to make your crops even more valuable.

The point is that if you want to go to this store, you should ensure you have the money to buy its items.