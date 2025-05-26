Roblox Grow A Garden Moon Mango Seed Guide

It’s undeniable how big Roblox Grow A Garden has gotten. Seriously, its player count over this past weekend was truly insane! However, that’s just one part of the equation. While many people are playing it, the reason for that is spread across that community. Some are likely fine with just planting crops and seeing how big they can go with it. Others, though, are all about getting the money! As we’ve talked about in past guides, there are numerous crops you can plant to get big sums of money. However, they aren’t always “in stock” for you, so you need to adapt and get something that can be just as valuable.

So, today, we’ll show you what you need to do to get a Moon Mango Seed, which can help your “bank account” quite a bit.

If you’re wondering why you haven’t heard of the Moon Mango Seed by now, it’s because it’s both rather new, as it came from a new update, and it’s one that is incredibly hard to get. You see, in Roblox Grow A Garden, there is a store called the “Twilight Shop.” This shop literally emerges out of nowhere when the night sky is full-on black. In other words, it won’t pop up every night, and you’ll need to take advantage of it when it does. However, you’ll need to do some serious prep work before even thinking about getting one of these seeds. How come? That would be because the seed costs one BILLION currency to get. That’s quite a bit. Yes, you can also buy it via Robux, but that will depend on whether you want to use actual money to get this digital seed. Just saying.

Or, if you have a pet raccoon, they sometimes will go to your neighbors’ farm and duplicate one of their seeds before bringing it back to you. If they have one growing, that is.

Now that you have the seed, how much can you sell the moon mangoes for? That depends partially on you. If you pick them right off the crop and sell them, it’s about 40,000. Not the best number. However, if you are able to use some mutations to the fullest and make it a REALLY special moon mango, then the sky is the limit. Some people have even used the glitches within the game to make it more valuable than the seeds that you initially bought!

The choice is yours if you want to get it, though.