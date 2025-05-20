It seems that Roblox Grow A Garden has been getting rather popular in a short amount of time, which is curious, as the game only dropped at the end of March. Some are even thinking that there might have been some “helping hands” in it getting so popular, so fast. Regardless of that, though, the game is still one that has a lot of depth to it, if you’re willing to give it a shot. Specifically, you have a chance to grow a large variety of plants and see just how rich you can get from them. You can’t just throw seeds at the ground and expect them to make you rich, though.

Instead, you’ll need to pick the best seeds from the lot and then use your land strategically to get the most bang for your buck. So, our guide is here to help you with that!

What Are The Best Crops To Grow In Roblox Grow A Garden?

How about we start at the top to show you just how rich you can be if you play your garden right? The No.1 crop that you should get seeds for and grow constantly, in the case of getting lots of money for the fruit, is the Candy Blossom. This plant has multiple fruits that grow off it, and you can sell every one of them for 100K. Just as important, that’s the base version cost. What does that mean? As we’ve covered before, the game has “Mutations,” which allow the fruit/crop to look different, and it makes them more valuable. Apparently, you can turn this 100K product into a billion-dollar maker if you get the right mutations. That’s pretty cool.

Beanstalks are apparently another one to keep your eyes on, as they are crops that constantly regrow, and each one sells for 20K. You also don’t need to work hard for the seeds, either. So, you just plant one and then continually harvest it to make bank.

After that, you might want to try for the Moon Blossom. It sells for more than the Beanstalk, as each flower you grow gives you 45K at the shop, and the flowers keep growing!

Now, it should be noted that the game does have some restrictions on seeds, so it’s not going to be as easy as buying, growing, harvesting, and being rich. But if you keep your eyes out for these seeds, you’ll know the path to take to get rich quickly.