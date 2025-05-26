Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock the FFAR 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone is bringing in Season 04 with new weapons such as the FFAR 1 assault rifle, known for its CQB power that can challenge submachine guns. Before you can tear up your multiplayer matches and use it to navigate the map changes to the Downtown area of Verdansk in battle royale modes, you need to unlock the weapon.

Activision describes the FFAR 1 as “boasting a blazing fast fire rate that rivals the SMG weapon class, this bullpup assault rifle is designed for taking down targets fast. The somewhat unpredictable recoil favors burst fire when tackling distant targets, but once you’re locked on it’s all over for them. Supporting a variety of Underbarrel Launcher attachments, use Gunsmith to add greater versatility to the weapon.”

How to unlock the FFAR 1 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Get your hands on the FFAR 1 by reaching Page 6 of the Season 04 battle pass and accessing the free HVT tier. An FFAR 1 blueprint features on Page 11 of the battle pass, but you must own the battle pass to get it due to the fact that it is locked behind a paid tier.

In comparison to previous Call of Duty titles, Black Ops 6 overhauled the way in which battle pass rewards are unlocked. Once all tiers on a specific page are obtained, the final HVT reward becomes accessible. Unlocking and claiming the HVT completes the page and opens up the next page of battle pass rewards. The best part of this system is the fact that you don’t have to work through the pages in chronological order, allowing you to unlock your preferred rewards sooner.

As soon as you unlock the FFAR 1, add it to your loadouts to level up the gun and complete the camo challenges associated with it. The FFAR 1 will join the Black Ops 6 and Warzone assault rifle line up with the Season 04 update on May 29, 2025.