The Jumpscare Easter Egg is a recurring secret seen in several Call of Duty Zombies maps and Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies sees the terrifying secret make a return. What makes this version of the Easter Egg so special is that it not only gives players a scare but also has a few very strong rewards. For those brave enough to get through a few frights, this Easter Egg is one of the rewarding to do in the entire map. So, allow me to break down how it’s done! This guide will show players how to complete the Jumpscare Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Jumpscare Easter Egg on Shattered Veil

To unlock the jumpscare Easter Egg on Shattered Veil, you will need to be using a weapon that has a Thermal Sight attached to it. You also need to progress to Round 13. Starting on this round, a pair of red eyes will appear in a few windows. You will need to aim at these red eyes through the Thermal scope to see the outline of a ghost. When you do this, the ghost will disappear and go to another window.

One of the windows can be seen from the Motor Court and is found above the entrance to the mansion.

Another one of the windows is behind the statue of the boy playing the flute, also found in the Motor Court at the northeast corner of the area.

Another window is to the left of the door that leads out of the Director’s Quarters and to the West Balcony.

This ghost is found in a window above the door that leads into the Banquet Hall.

Once you’ve seen the ghost in all the other windows, it will travel to the window above the south door that leads outside from the Nursery. You can find this window near the large blue crystal.

Once you’ve seen the ghost in the Nursery window, go into the Nursery and you will find an Antique Mirror which will now have a purple fog around it. Interact with the mirror to get the jumpscare. You will also now be able to open the Mirror to find some rewards, which can include Perks and Aether Tools. The first time you do this Easter Egg, you will also find the Deed of Sale Artifact Intel inside.

You know now how to complete the Jumpscare Easter Egg on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.