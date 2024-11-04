Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Raining Zombies Easter Egg Guide

Some Easter Eggs in Black Ops 6 Zombies can be massive quests that conclude with boss fights but there are also smaller secrets that might not be complete game-changers but can still be extremely useful. One of these Easter Eggs on the Liberty Falls map is known as Raining Zombies, which will see a horde of undead fall from the sky and provide some sweet loot. Since this Easter Egg can provide an early game boost and is very easy to perform every time you play on this map, players will want to know how to get these falling Zombies back down to Earth. This guide will show players how to complete the Raining Zombies Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

More Black Ops 6 Guide

How to Complete the Raining Zombies Easter Egg on Liberty Falls

The Raining Zombie Easter Egg can be completed every single game of Liberty Falls and is a great way to get some Points and other items early on. Head to the Forecourt in front of the Dark Aether church and look at the highest spire of the building to the left of the front entrance. On one of the spikes, there is a Mangler head that can be destroyed with an explosive. This can be done with any of the rocket launchers, grenade launchers, Equipment like Frags and Semtexes, or even the Ray Gun.

Once you hit the Mangler’s head with an explosive, Zombies will start to fall from the sky and splatter on the ground. Upon hitting the ground, the Zombies will drop some rewards: Essence Vials, Salvage Armor, and Scorestreaks. You can even get Aether Tools which will upgrade your weapon’s rarity to the tool’s corresponding color. This can only be done once a game but it is a great way to get a jumpstart in every game of Liberty Falls.

You can now do the Raining Zombies Easter Eggs on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.