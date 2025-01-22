Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Season 02 Ranked Play Rewards

Black Ops 6 Season 02 is just days away, meaning ranks are about to reset in Ranked Play. During the upcoming season, competitive players will be able to acquire various rewards that are exclusive to Ranked Play.

When it comes to the core gameplay of Ranked, nothing is going to change with the launch of Season 02. The map pool will remain the same, unless any of the new maps are tested and favored by the professional players and added to the Call of Duty League. The core 6v6 maps set to make their debut are Bounty and Dealership.

Moving on up

There are a range of rewards up for grabs for achieving match victories and progressing through the ranks:

Get 10 Wins: Pro Issue Jackal PDW Blueprint

Get 100 Wins: “100 Season 2 Wins” Large Decal

Silver: “Ranked Season 2 – Silver” Calling Card

Gold: “Ranked Season 2 – Gold” Calling Card Platinum: “Ranked Season 2 – Platinum” Calling Card

Diamond: “Ranked Season 2 – Diamond” Calling Card Crimson: “Ranked Season 2 – Crimson” Calling Card Iridescent: “Ranked Season 2 – Iridescent” Calling Card Top 250: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250” Calling Card

Top 250 #1 Overall: “Ranked Season 2 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

Players are able to earn camos that correspond with the rank achieved in Season 02 of Black Ops 6 Ranked Play:

Gold: Start in/above or reach Gold at any point in Season 02

Platinum: Start in/above or reach Platinum at any point in Season 02

Diamond: Start in/above or reach Diamond at any point in Season 02

Crimson: Start in/above or reach Crimson at any point in Season 02

Iridescent: Start in/above or reach Iridescent at any point in Season 02

Top 250: Finish Season 02 in the Top 250

There are various changes that are coming with Call of Duty’s quality of life update that will be beneficial to Ranked Play fans. Most notably is the ability to disable crossplay on consoles in Ranked Play, giving console owners the option to sway away from PC players. More updates to address cheating are expected as team Ricochet continues to tackle the issue.